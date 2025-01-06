Trending

The Patriots have fired head coach Jerod Mayo after their 4-13 season.
NFL

NFL playoff schedule 2025: Here are the matchups and dates for Wild Card weekend

The schedule was released during Vikings-Lions on Sunday Night Football

By Logan Reardon and Sanjesh Singh

With the 2024 NFL regular season all wrapped up, playoff football is next.

It all kicks off with Wild Card weekend beginning in just a few short days. There will be six games played over three days, culminating in a Monday night matchup.

Saturday will feature two games, both in the AFC with the highlight being an AFC North showdown. Sunday will have three games, chief among them being the Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Monday night will feature the Los Angeles Rams hosting the Minnesota Vikings, as Detroit secured the No. 1 seed.

Here are all the details for the wild card round in 2025:

NFL wild card schedule 2025

There will be two games on Jan. 11, three games on Jan. 12 and one game on Jan. 13 to make up what the league calls "Super Wild Card Weekend."

Here are all the matchups, dates and times:

Saturday, Jan. 11

Sunday, Jan. 12

  • Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
  • Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 4:30 p.m. ET, FOX
  • Washington Commanders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock

Monday, Jan. 13

  • Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

How to watch the NFL wild card games

All four of the NFL's broadcasting partners will air at least one wild card matchup. Here's how to watch each game:

  • Chargers at Texans and Broncos at Bills: CBS and Paramount Plus
  • Steelers at Ravens: Amazon Prime Video
  • Packers at Eagles: FOX and FOXSports.com
  • Commanders at Buccaneers: NBC and Peacock
  • Vikings at Rams: ESPN, ABC and ESPN+

2025 NFL playoff bracket

Here's the AFC bracket:

  1. Chiefs
  2. Bills
  3. Ravens
  4. Texans
  5. Chargers
  6. Steelers
  7. Broncos

Here's the NFC bracket:

  1. Lions
  2. Eagles
  3. Buccaneers
  4. Rams
  5. Vikings
  6. Commanders
  7. Packers
The Detroit Lions completed their historic season facing the Vikings in an NFL-first matchup between two 14-2 teams.


