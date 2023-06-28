NFL players who have received season-long suspensions

The NFL reportedly will be handing down season-long suspensions this week.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback and kick returner Isaiah Rodgers is expected to be one of the players banned for the season for violating the NFL’s policy on gambling, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore, Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney were suspended indefinitely in April for betting on NFL games during the 2022 season

It’s the second straight season that suspensions marred the NFL offseason. Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson received an 11-game suspension last August after he was accused of sexual misconduct and faced 24 civil lawsuits, 23 of which he settled. Former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver was suspended for the entire season for violating the league’s gambling policy.

The upcoming suspensions are expected to be just as severe, with year-long suspensions becoming more common in the NFL over the last two decades.

Here’s a look back at the NFL players who have previously been suspended for one year or more by commissioner Roger Goodell.

Michael Vick - 2007

The star quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons was suspended indefinitely without pay after his admission of guilt in federal court for his role in running a dogfighting ring. After serving 18 months in prison, Vick was conditionally reinstated for preseason games in July of 2009, with Roger Goodell saying he would consider Vick for full reinstatement by Week 6 at the latest. Having been released by the Falcons in June, Vick signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in August and made his debut in Week 3.

Adam Jones - 2007

The Tennessee Titans cornerback received a one-year suspension for off-the-field conduct that included 10 instances where he was interviewed by police, according to ESPN. The suspension was handed down after his role in a fight at a strip club led to a shooting that left one man paralyzed.

Travis Henry - 2008

The Denver Broncos running back tested positive for marijuana for a third time, leading to a one-year suspension. During his suspension, Henry was sentenced to three years in federal prison for financing a drug ring that moved cocaine between Colorado and Montana. Henry was reinstated by the NFL in 2012 but never again played in the league.

Donte’ Stallworth - 2009

The Cleveland Browns wide receiver was suspended for one year after pleading guilty to DUI manslaughter for a crash in which he struck and killed a construction worker in Miami Beach. Stallworth returned during the 2010 season with the Baltimore Ravens.

Dominic Rhodes - 2011

The former Indianapolis Colts running back was suspended for a year after his third violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy. He was reinstated in 2014 but never played in the league again.

Aldon Smith - 2015

The All-Pro defensive end was arrested on hit-and-run, DUI and vandalism while at training camp with the San Francisco 49ers in August 2015 – his third arrest involving DUI. He was released the following day by the 49ers and, weeks later, signed by the Raiders. In November 2015, Smith was suspended one year for violating the NFL policy and program for substances of abuse. He didn’t play again until 2020 with the Dallas Cowboys.

Josh Gordon - 2015

The Cleveland Browns wideout was suspended for the entire 2015 season, one of his six suspensions for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Martavius Bryant - 2016

The wide receiver was suspended for the entire 2016 season for multiple violations of the league’s substance abuse policy. After being reinstated in April 2017, Bryant violated the terms of his conditional reinstatement.

Darren Waller - 2017

A second suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy cost the Baltimore Ravens tight end the entire 2017 season. He returned in 2018 with the Oakland Raiders.

Jerrell Freeman - 2018

The Chicago Bears linebacker, after being suspended in both 2016 and 2017 for performance enhancing drug use, failed another test in 2018. Facing a two-year suspension, the 32 year old announced his retirement after six seasons.

Calvin Ridley - 2021

The former star wide receiver was suspended for the 2022 season after he bet on NFL games over a five-day stretch when he was away from the Atlanta Falcons in November 2021. Ridley admitted that his bets totaled $1,500. Ridley, a 2018 first-round pick who was acquired by the Jacksonville Jaguars in a November 2022 trade, was fully reinstated in March.