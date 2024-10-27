Happy Halloween!

With the spooky holiday set for Thursday, Oct. 31, NFL players across the country are using Sunday as their chance to dress up.

Some players showed up for Week 8 with a scary look. Others opted to honor their favorite movie or television characters. But none stood out more than Myles Garrett.

The Cleveland Browns defensive end, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, worked with Mike Castro of Madness FX to design "The Terminator" mask that he wore ahead of the game against the Baltimore Ravens. Check out the details and the full look from the reigning Defensive Player of the Year:

Myles Garrett worked with a former Hollywood stage and costume design team, Mike Castro of Madness FX, to design “The Terminator” mask that he wore to today’s game vs. the Ravens. https://t.co/kpbHk2jTXW pic.twitter.com/qTLG6HQl2W — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 27, 2024

While Garrett was the standout on Sunday, plenty of other players put in work to perfect their looks.

Here are all the best Halloween costumes from NFL stars in 2024:

Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions – Spiderman

Daniel Ekuale, Patriots – Michael Myers

Keion White, Patriots – Julius from "Everybody Hates Chris" (actor Terry Crews)

My man has two jobs. pic.twitter.com/ryXiCQ01IH — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 27, 2024

Julian Blackmon, Colts – Beetlejuice