Key injuries for NFL Week 16: Latest news on Patrick Mahomes, Geno Smith and more

It's crunch time in the NFL regular season, and injuries across the league that could have a major impact on playoff picture with three weeks to go.

Several teams have question marks when it comes to their starting quarterbacks, while others are dealing with impact injuries across the roster at the wrong time.

Here's the latest on some notable injured players.

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes suffered a mild high ankle sprain late in the Kansas City Chiefs' 21-7 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 15.

While Carson Wentz came into the game to fill in for Mahomes, the latter may not miss any extended game time. The three-time Super Bowl MVP practiced on Tuesday ahead of the Chiefs' Week 16 contest against the Houston Texans on Saturday, and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Wednesday that he believes the QB "does indeed plan to play."

That said, the Chiefs have already locked up the AFC West title and are two games up on the Buffalo Bills for the AFC's No. 1 seed, so Mahomes and the team could take a long-term outlook on his health with the playoffs looming.

Geno Smith, QB, Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are also dealing with an injury to their starting quarterback, but unlike the Chiefs, they cannot afford to lose any ground in the playoff race.

Geno Smith exited the Seahawks' Sunday Night Football defeat to the Green Bay Packers with a knee injury and did not return. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that tests on his knee were positive and that the team hoped to see him practice ahead of their Week 16 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Derek Carr, QB, Saints

Derek Carr is still in the NFL's concussion protocol, and he is also dealing with a fracture in his left, non-throwing hand. The Saints have not yet placed Carr on injured reserve, but NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported the veteran quarterback is unlikely to play again this season.

Jake Haener started in Carr's place against the Washington Commanders in Week 15, but he was replaced by rookie Spencer Rattler. Saints head coach Darren Rizzi has not yet announced a starting quarterback for the team's Monday Night Football matchup against the Packers.

David Montgomery, RB, Lions

The Detroit Lions were dealt another major injury blow in Week 15, as running back David Montgomery will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a sprained MCL in his right knee.

Unfortunately for the Lions, their defense is even more beat up than their offense. They entered Week 15 with the most defensive players on injured reserve out of the entire league, and three more players on that side of the ball suffered potential season-ending injuries in their loss to the Buffalo Bills: cornerback Khalil Dorsey (ankle), cornerback Carlton Davis (jaw) and defensive tackle Alim McNeill (knee).

Nick Chubb, RB, Browns

Nick Chubb's season is over after just eight games.

The Cleveland Browns running back made his 2024 debut in Week 7 after suffering a gruesome leg injury early in the 2023 campaign. Now, Chubb has been placed on injured reserve after suffering a broken foot in Week 15.

Elsewhere in the Browns' offense, the team will turn things over to Dorian Thompson-Robinson at quarterback after Jameis Winston was bench against the Chiefs.