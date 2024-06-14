Trending

NFL

These are the NFL's highest-paid quarterbacks in 2024

Here are the NFL quarterbacks with the highest salaries, biggest contracts and most guaranteed money

By Max Molski

Quarterbacks are cashing in left and right during the NFL offseason.

Trevor Lawrence and Jared Goff are the latest QBs to get the bag. Lawrence signed a lucrative deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars that will make him and Joe Burrow the NFL’s highest-paid quarterbacks on an annual basis, while Goff also joined the $200 million club.

While Lawrence and Burrow have the highest annual salaries, other quarterbacks have more money on the way through the total amounts in their contracts or guaranteed money.

Here are the NFL’s most expensive quarterbacks based on their annual averages for the 2024 season, total contract value and guaranteed money, per Spotrac.

NFL’s highest-paid quarterbacks: Annual value

T-1. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: $55,000,000

T-1. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars: $55,000,000

3. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions: $53,000,000

4. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers: $52,500,000

5. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: $52,000,000

6. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: $51,000,000

7. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals: $46,100,000

8. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns: $46,000,000

T-9. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: $45,000,000

T-9. Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons: $45,000,000

NFL’s highest-paid quarterbacks: Total contract value

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: $450,000,000

T-2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: $275,000,000

T-2. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars: $275,000,000

4. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers: $262,500,000

5. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: $260,000,000

6. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: $258,034,000

7. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: $255,000,000

8. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals: $230,500,000

9. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns: $230,000,000

10. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions: $212,000,000

NFL’s highest-paid quarterbacks: Total guaranteed money

1. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns: $230,000,000

2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: $219,010,000

3. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers: $218,738,376

4. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars: $200,000,000

5. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: $185,000,000

6. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: $179,399,000

7. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions: $170,611,000

8. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals: $159,797,000

9. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: $150,000,000

10. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: $141,481,905

