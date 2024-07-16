NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Davis says he was handcuffed and removed from flight

Terrell Davis poses for photos on the red carpet at the NFL Honors on Feb. 2, 2019, at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta.

NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Davis says he was handcuffed and removed from a flight headed to California following an accusation by a flight attendant Saturday.

“I am still in shock over the traumatizing events that occurred Saturday aboard a United flight from Denver to Orange County with my wife, two sons, and daughter,” Davis, the former Denver Broncos running back, said on social media.

Davis, who played for the Broncos from 1995 to 2001 and helped them win two Super Bowls, said the incident happened after his son requested a cup of ice during the beverage part of the trip.

“The flight attendant either didn’t hear or ignored his request and continued past our row,” Davis said. “I calmly reached behind me and lightly tapped his arm to get his attention to again ask for a cup of ice for my son. His response and the events that followed should stun all of us."

“He shouted ‘don’t hit me’ and left the cart to hurriedly approach the front of the plane. I was confused, as were the passengers in front of me who witnessed the exchange," Davis continued. "I thought nothing of it other than this particular employee was incredibly rude and blatantly wrong in his accusations of me hitting him. I did not see or interact with him further for the duration of the flight.”

Davis said that after the plane landed, six FBI and other law enforcement agents boarded the plane, placed him in handcuffs and removed him from the flight in front of his family.

“I was — and remain — humiliated, embarrassed, powerless, and angry,” he said. “During questioning, it was rightfully determined by the agents that this flight attendant was inaccurate in his accusation and the agents profusely apologized, even offering to support me and my family in any way possible.”

In a statement, the FBI did not name Davis but confirmed that agents and local law enforcement officers at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana responded to a report of an incident aboard a flight. One person was detained for questioning, was cooperative and was “released to continue his travels,” the FBI said.

United Airlines said in a statement to NBC News: "This is clearly not the kind of travel experience we strive to provide, and we have reached out to Mr. Davis’s team to apologize. We have removed the flight attendant from duty while we closely review this matter."

Davis was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017. He rushed for 7,607 yards and 60 touchdowns in his career while winning NFL MVP honors in 1998.

