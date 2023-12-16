NFL fans hail Tee Higgins' leaping touchdown in Bengals-Vikings

CINCINNATI, OHIO – DECEMBER 16: Tee Higgins #5 of the Cincinnati Bengals catches the ball for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Paycor Stadium on December 16, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

In a game that probably had the worst interception of the year, Tee Higgins delivered one of the best catches of the year.

The Cincinnati Bengals trailed the Minnesota Vikings at home 24-17 with less than a minute to go in the fourth quarter. On a second-and-10 from the Vikings' 21-yard line, Bengals quarterback Jake Browning dropped back behind the 30 and heaved a pass toward the right corner.

Somehow, Higgins came back to the pass, caught it over Vikings' Akayleb Evans and reached out with his back to the end zone for an incredible touchdown.

That tied the score at 24-24 and eventually forced overtime, where the Bengals went on to win on an Evan McPherson 29-yard field goal to move to 8-6.

Higgins, who hadn't caught a touchdown pass since Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens, ended his drought in this one. He caught four passes on eight targets for 61 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Here's how social media reacted to his efforts in the win:

TEE HIGGINS IS BUILT DIFFERENT 😤



(via NFL)pic.twitter.com/oHxJ4cOGhG — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 16, 2023

Wow! Tee Higgins with one of the greatest touchdowns EVER! pic.twitter.com/NzItdy0haE — David Portillo (@DavidPortillo0) December 16, 2023

Tee Higgins just did the reverse Odell Beckham pic.twitter.com/1UAEqLtVL0 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 16, 2023

bengals remembering they have ja’marr chase and tee higgins pic.twitter.com/If8G73QsH4 — kev mahserejian (@RotoSurgeon) December 16, 2023

Justin Jefferson to Tee Higgins on his overtime forcing TD: “You crazy for that one.” pic.twitter.com/tcjrYJbNDY — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) December 16, 2023

Tee Higgins keeping our playoff hopes alive pic.twitter.com/tZ04Bm2mJq — Shadow (@FeelLikeMafe) December 16, 2023

Higgins and Co. will look to keep their three-game winning streak going in Week 16 at the Pittsburgh Steelers.