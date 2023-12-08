NFL elimination tracker: These teams are out of playoff contention

There’s still plenty of time between now and Super Bowl LVIII, but some teams’ hopes of getting to Las Vegas are already gone.

The Carolina Panthers became the first NFL team to be eliminated from playoff contention in Week 13 when they fell to 1-11 on the season. And Carolina may get some company in Week 14, as a couple of teams could see their playoff hopes be officially put to bed.

Here are the teams that have been eliminated from the postseason mix already and which ones could soon be behind them.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Which teams have been eliminated from playoff contention?

The Panthers the only team to be eliminated from playoff contention so far.

Which teams can be eliminated in Week 14?

The New England Patriots evaded elimination with a Thursday Night Football win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they could soon be eliminated anyways.

The Arizona Cardinals are also on the verge of being eliminated from playoff contention in Week 14, even though they’re on their bye week.

Here are the scenarios that could knock the teams out:

New England Patriots

Texans win

Bengals win

Raiders win + Bills win/tie

Raiders tie + Bills win

Arizona Cardinals