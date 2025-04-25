What to know for Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft: Start time, draft order and more

The 2025 NFL Draft is moving to Day 2 -- and all eyes are on Shedeur Sanders.

The Second Team AP All-American quarterback out of Colorado didn't hear his name called in Thursday's first round held outside Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

After the Tennessee Titans took QB Cam Ward first overall, the New York Giants (No. 3), Cleveland Browns (No. 5), New Orleans Saints (No. 9) and Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 21) all passed on Sanders. The Giants then traded back into the first round at No. 25 for a quarterback, but went with Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Sanders isn't the only notable name still on the board entering the second round. Michigan cornerback Will Johnson, who reportedly slid due to a knee issue, Marshall EDGE Mike Green, Boston College EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku and South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori headline the top players still available.

Meanwhile, Alabama's Jalen Milroe and Louisville's Tyler Shough are the top signal callers to watch after Sanders.

So, when will the draft resume and which team is on the clock? Here's what to know about Day 2:

When is Round 2 of the NFL draft?

The NFL draft continues on Friday with Rounds 2 and 3.

When does Round 2 of the NFL draft start?

The Day 2 action gets underway at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT/4 p.m. PT.

What is NFL draft order for Rounds 2 and 3?

While the Titans had the top pick in Round 1, the Cleveland Browns will be on the clock first Friday. Cleveland also has the fourth pick in Round 2 thanks to a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who moved up to the No. 2 overall selection for Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter. Could the Browns use one of those picks on Sanders?

Here's a full look at the order of Rounds 2 and 3:

Round 2

33. Cleveland Browns

34. Houston Texans (from Giants)

35. Tennessee Titans

36. Cleveland Browns (from Jaguars)

37. Las Vegas Raiders

38. New England Patriots

39. Chicago Bears (from Panthers)

40. New Orleans Saints

41. Chicago Bears

42. New York Jets

43. San Francisco 49ers

44. Dallas Cowboys

45. Indianapolis Colts

46. Los Angeles Rams (from Falcons)

47. Arizona Cardinals

48. Miami Dolphins

49. Cincinnati Bengals

50. Seattle Seahawks

51. Denver Broncos

52. Seattle Seahawks (from Steelers)

53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

54. Green Bay Packers

55. Los Angeles Chargers

56. Buffalo Bills (from Vikings through Texans)

57. Carolina Panthers (from Rams)

58. Houston Texans

59. Baltimore Ravens

60. Detroit Lions

61. Washington Commanders

62. Buffalo Bills

63. Kansas City Chiefs

64. Philadelphia Eagles

Round 3

65. New York Giants

66. Kansas City Chiefs (from Titans)

67. Cleveland Browns

68. Las Vegas Raiders

69. New England Patriots

70. Jacksonville Jaguars

71. New Orleans Saints

72. Chicago Bears

73. New York Jets

74. Carolina Panthers

75. San Francisco 49ers

76. Dallas Cowboys

77. New England Patriots (from Falcons)

78. Arizona Cardinals

79. Houston Texans (from Dolphins through Eagles and Commanders)

80. Indianapolis Colts

81. Cincinnati Bengals

82. Seattle Seahawks

83. Pittsburgh Steelers

84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

85. Denver Broncos

86. Los Angeles Chargers

87. Green Bay Packers

88. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Vikings)

89. Houston Texans

90. Los Angeles Rams

91. Baltimore Ravens

92. Seattle Seahawks (from Lions through Jets and Raiders)

93. New Orleans Saints (from Commanders)

94. Cleveland Browns (from Bills)

95. Kansas City Chiefs

96. Philadelphia Eagles

97. Minnesota Vikings (compensatory selection)

98. Miami Dolphins (compensatory selection)

99. Houston Texans (compensatory selection from Giants)

100. San Francisco 49ers (special compensatory selection)

101. Atlanta Falcons (special compensatory selection from Rams)

102. Detroit Lions (special compensatory selection)

What TV channel is Day 2 of the NFL draft on?

Day 2 of the draft will air across ABC, ESPN, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes.

Where to stream Day 2 of the NFL draft live online

The event is also available to stream on NFL.com, the NFL app, ESPN.com and the ESPN app.