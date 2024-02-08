Every winner from 2024 NFL Honors: MVP, DPOY, more

A season's worth of hard work was recognized on Thursday.

The 2024 NFL Honors show was held in Las Vegas, Nev., the site of Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

The annual event placed some of the league's biggest stars to acknowledge who won certain awards, such as Most Valuable Player, Defensive Player of the Year and more.

Here's a full rundown of every recipient from the 2024 NFL Honors as announced:

Most Valuable Player

TBD.

Defensive Player of the Year

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett won Defensive Player of the Year.

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud won Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Houston Texans DE Will Anderson Jr. won Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Assistant Coach of the Year

Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz won Assistant Coach of the Year.

Moment of the Year

Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb won Moment of the Year for his 92-yard touchdown catch versus the Detroit Lions.

Celebration of the Year

New York Giants QB Tommy DeVito won Celebration of the Year for his classic Italian hand gesture.