NFL announcer uses Taylor Swift song title in Travis Kelce TD call amid romance rumors

Even NFL broadcasters are wondering what the Chiefs tight end and international pop star are up to

By Logan Reardon

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift may or may not be dating.

But that didn't stop CBS Sports announcer Ian Eagle from making an incredible call during the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Kelce, who missed Week 1 with a knee injury, returned to the field on Sunday and scored his first touchdown of the season in the third quarter.

Eagle's play-by-play call made the score even better:

"Blank Space," of course, is one of Swift's most popular songs. The single was released back in 2014.

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce wouldn't confirm or deny the rumors involving his brother on Thursday night, which only fueled the fire even more.

During the Kansas City stop of Swift's Eras Tour on July 7, Travis showed up with friendship bracelets bearing his "number" that he planned to give the 33-year-old pop singer -- but his pursuit, at the time, appeared unsuccessful.

Kelce and the Chiefs are focused on football for now, though, looking to shake off their Week 1 loss.

