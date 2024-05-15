New York Giants to be featured on ‘Hard Knocks: Offseason,' a new iteration of the series

Head coach Brian Daboll of the New York Giants speaks to the media during New York Giants Rookie Minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on May 10, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The New York Giants will kick off their 100th season by making history before even stepping on the field.

For the first time ever, the franchise will be featured on HBO's "Hard Knocks" series -- but there's a twist. Instead of the typical training camp or in-season filming, this story will take place over the offseason.

"Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants" will chronicle the franchise's moves from January through July. The five-episode season will debut on July 2 on HBO and streaming on Max. There will be a new episode each Tuesday through July 30, right around when training camps are set to begin.

"As we enter our 100th season, we look forward to providing our fans with the opportunity to see what it takes to build an NFL roster," Nilay Shah, Giants SVP of Marketing and Brand Strategy, said in a press release Wednesday. "Beginning the moment the previous season ended, we gave NFL Films unprecedented access to this critical time of the year. We know viewers will gain insight from moments that have never been captured before and are excited for them to learn more about our Giants history."

There should be no shortage of storylines for the camera crew, which has already been following the Giants throughout their busy offseason. Franchise star Saquon Barkley signed with the rival Philadelphia Eagles in free agency and the team grabbed wide receiver Malik Nabers with the No. 6 pick in April's draft, while starting quarterback Daniel Jones continues his recovery from a torn ACL.

"Hard Knocks" debuted with training camp and preseason filming in 2001 before adding an in-season element in 2021. The traditional training camp and preseason show will remain this season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Giants have never appeared on the show, but some of their closest rivals have been included. The New York Jets (2010, 2023) and Dallas Cowboys (2008, 2021) have each been featured twice on the traditional program.