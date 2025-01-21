Tee Higgins is the consensus No. 1 wide receiver set to hit the free agent market this spring. For the New England Patriots and other NFL teams looking for a much-needed boost to their offense, the Cincinnati Bengals wideout should be atop their offseason wish list.

While the Patriots have an abundance of salary cap space, they have several holes to fill throughout their roster and will face stiff competition for Higgins' services. And while Higgins' future in Cincinnati is in doubt, Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow has been vocal about the importance of re-signing him.

New England needs a backup plan in case Higgins signs elsewhere. The current wide receiver room just won't cut it, especially with prized young quarterback Drake Maye looking to build off an impressive rookie season.

The Patriots could look to trade for an elite wideout rather than spend big in free agency. Philadelphia Eagles star A.J. Brown has been mentioned as a potential target, but a deal for the 27-year-old doesn't seem all that realistic.

So, what are some possible "Plan B" options for New England if Higgins is off the table? Here are six candidates -- two free agents and four trade targets -- to keep tabs on this spring.

Sign Chris Godwin

Like Higgins, Godwin has been the No. 2 wideout on his team with Mike Evans as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' longtime No. 1. In the Patriots' receiving corps, however, he'd be Maye's unquestioned top target.

Godwin entered the 2024 campaign with at least 1,000 receiving yards in four of his last five seasons. He was well on his way to accomplishing the feat last year before he suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 7.

Along with his obvious talent, the 28-year-old would bring much-needed veteran leadership to an inexperienced receiver room. The only real concern with Godwin is injuries as he also tore his ACL in Dec. 2021.

Sign Amari Cooper

If the Patriots are committed to finding their next No. 1 wideout via free agency, Cooper is a distant third option behind Higgins and Godwin. The 30-year-old veteran is coming off a rough year with the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills. He finished the campaign with 12 drops on 85 targets, ranking second in the league behind ex-Browns teammate Jerry Jeudy (13 on 145 targets).

Perhaps Cooper's best days are well behind him, but that shouldn't scare the desperate Patriots away if Higgins and Godwin are off the board. The five-time Pro Bowler still has No. 1 receiver upside and would bring a decade's worth of NFL experience into the locker room.

Trade for DK Metcalf

Metcalf stands out as an intriguing trade candidate heading into the final year of his contract with the Seattle Seahawks. The 27-year-old is among the league's elite wideouts, but he carries a cap hit of more than $30 million for 2025 and will demand a pricey contract when he hits free agency in 2026.

With Jaxon Smith-Njigba ready to take over as their No. 1 receiver, it would make sense for Seattle to get a haul for Metcalf while they still can.

On paper, Metcalf is a perfect fit for New England. He'd give Maye a much-needed downfield threat that could add an entirely new dimension to the offense. The Patriots also have the cap space to sign Metcalf to a lucrative extension if they are so inclined.

Trade for Deebo Samuel

Samuel's future in San Francisco seems to be in doubt. So after missing out on Brandon Aiyuk last summer, the Patriots could look to acquire his versatile 49ers teammate.

Ironically, Aiyuk's pricey Niners extension may lead to Samuel's departure. The 29-year-old could be the odd man out in San Francisco's receiver room as the organization finds a way to manage its limited financial flexibility. Coming off a 6-11 season, the 49ers may opt to allocate their resources elsewhere.

DEEBO SAMUEL BREAKS AWAY FOR THE 76-YARD TD.#SFvsSEA on Prime Video

Also streaming on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/NnDR0UqBlv — NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2024

Samuel caught 51 passes for 670 yards and three touchdowns in 2024. He also rushed for 136 yards and a TD. While he hasn't been able to duplicate his incredible 2021 campaign, he'd be the top option in the Patriots offense by a long shot.

Trade for Cooper Kupp

According to ESPN, Kupp will play next season but is unsure about his future with the Los Angeles Rams. L.A. could look to move on from the 31-year-old, who has become less of a focal point in its offense since the emergence of Puka Nacua.

That, plus injuries, have caused Kupp's numbers to decline since his incredible 2021 season in which he led the league in catches (145), receiving yards (1,947), and touchdowns (16) en route to a third-place MVP finish. In 2024, he caught 67 passes for 710 yards and six TDs.

Cooper Kupp's first reception of the night was a beauty. 😍



(🎥: @NFL)pic.twitter.com/BK8ijHqUNq — ESPN BET (@ESPNBET) January 14, 2025

While the Patriots wouldn't be getting Kupp in his prime, they'd still be adding a true No. 1 wideout and a veteran capable of leading Maye and the rest of the offense in the right direction.

Trade for Tyreek Hill

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler suggested this possibility, and Hill seemingly wants out of Miami, so we'd be remiss not to include the speedy wideout on this list.

From a pure football standpoint, the thought of Hill catching deep passes from Maye is tantalizing. Hill remains one of the league's premier receivers despite coming up just short of 1,000 receiving yards for the first time since 2019. In 2023 though, his first season with the Dolphins, he led all pass-catchers in yards (1,799) and TDs (13).

Hill coming to Foxboro seems extremely improbable for a plethora of reasons, one being that it wouldn't make much sense for Miami to send one of the best receivers in the league to a division rival. Still, with the Patriots being as desperate for offensive upgrades as they are, they should at least give the Dolphins front office a call.