Why Trent Brown missed Day 1 of Patriots minicamp

There were some notable absences on the first day of mandatory New England Patriots minicamp.

Nine players were not present for Monday's session, including starting offensive tackle Trent Brown. The 30-year-old veteran's absence reportedly had nothing to do with a contract dispute or an injury, however.

According to MassLive.com's Mark Daniels, Brown's flight was canceled due to a severe hail storm in North Texas. Parts of the region were pelted by up to baseball-sized hail on Sunday evening.

While Brown's situation doesn't appear to be a cause for concern, other absences from Day 1 of minicamp are worth monitoring Here’s the full absence list for Monday’s session:

OL Trent Brown

OG Mike Onwenu

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

WR Tyquan Thornton

WR Kayshon Boutte

RB James Robinson

DL Lawrence Guy

DB Tae Hayes

DB Quandre Mosely

Smith-Schuster reportedly is still dealing with a knee injury from last season. Head coach Bill Belichick said the newly-acquired wideout is day-to-day.

Guy's absence is "believed to be contract related," according to ESPN's Mike Reiss. The 33-year-old veteran is in the final season of a four-year, $11.5 million contract and is slated to earn $2 million in base salary this year.

The Patriots will hold two more minicamp sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday.