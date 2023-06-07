Is DeAndre Hopkins the missing piece to a bounce-back season for the New England Patriots offense?

The All-Pro wide receiver became an enticing option for the Patriots after being released by the Arizona Cardinals two weeks ago. New England reportedly is among the teams that have shown interest in signing him, but would he be a fit in Foxboro?

Some league sources have told our Phil Perry that Hopkins and the "Patriot Way" wouldn't mix. However, that didn't dissuade Perry from wanting Hopkins in a Patriots uniform this fall.

On a new Next Pats Podcast, Perry explains why he believes the Patriots need to get out of their comfort zone and sign Hopkins this summer.

Next Pats Podcast: Why the Patriots NEED to go sign DeAndre Hopkins

"I have said now for months that the Patriots should try to acquire DeAndre Hopkins," Perry said. "I did some reporting last week on how the NFL views that fit between Hopkins and the Patriots, and the reviews aren't all that positive. He's not viewed as a 'program fit.' He 'doesn't practice,' one of his former coaches told me. That could be a tough thing to try to wrestle with if you're Bill Belichick. ... On the other side, Bill Belichick knows as well as anybody: If you're not talented enough, especially at this position, which has become one of the most important in the league, you ain't winning. Then what is your culture worth to you?

"I think the Patriots should go get DeAndre Hopkins. Is he a great fit? I would say from a culture perspective, no. That's OK with me. Because I think they are in need of talent, especially at that position."

The Patriots upgraded their offense during the offseason by replacing tight end Jonnu Smith with Mike Gesicki and wideout Jakobi Meyers with JuJu Smith-Schuster. Still, Perry doesn't see this team having enough receiver depth heading into the season. That's partially due to injury concerns, which may already be coming into play in OTAs.

"You didn't have DeVante Parker. ... JuJu Smith-Schuster was there but in street clothes," Perry said of Tuesday's OTA practice. "I think you could say there are injury concerns for Tyquan Thornton, for Parker, for Smith-Schuster just based on who they are and what their histories have shown. If you lose one or two of those, what does your receiver room look like? I would say even if those guys are available, you still go get DeAndre Hopkins because you still need more juice. You need somebody that the defense needs to gameplan for.

"... Make the move. All he costs is money," Perry added. "You have money. You can structure the deal in such a way as the Ravens did (with Odell Beckham Jr.) that the cap hit, if you care about the cap, is not at all significant. It's very easy."

Also in the new episode: How big of a deal was the scrum at Patriots OTAs? Assessing the depth of this Patriots team. And an interview with Eastern Michigan coach Chris Creighton to learn more about Sidy Sow.

