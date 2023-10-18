Why slowing down Bills WR Stefon Diggs should be top priority for Patriots

The New England Patriots aren't being given much of a chance to beat the Buffalo Bills in Sunday's Week 7 game at Gillette Stadium.

In fact, they are pretty big underdogs. The Bills are an 8.5-point favorite at several sportsbooks, making them the largest road favorite at New England in more than 20 years.

There's no question the odds are stacked against the Patriots. If the Pats are going to have any chance of success versus the Bills, they must slow down Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

It's been a pretty difficult challenge for the Patriots since Diggs joined Buffalo in 2020. Here's a look at all seven of his performances versus New England as a Bills player. His worst game came in the 2021 playoffs, but the Bills won 47-17. Aside from that, he has torched the Patriots secondary pretty consistently.

Diggs ranks tied for second among all players with 49 receptions, No. 2 in receiving yards with 620 and tied for second in receiving touchdowns with five. His 66 targets are the third-most in the league. Diggs is the focal point of the Bills offense every week, but last Sunday night's game against the New York Giants saw the veteran wideout get targeted on 16 of quarterback Josh Allen's 30 pass attempts.

Who will cover Diggs on Sunday? J.C. Jackson could see reps against him, even though the Patriots cornerback has struggled against Diggs throughout his career. The most notable example came in Week 16 of 2020 when Diggs scored three touchdowns. Myles Bryant might get some snaps versus Diggs, too.

The Bills are 4-2 but haven't played amazing through six weeks. Buffalo's offense has struggled in several games, including the last two when this unit scored only 24 points versus the Jaguars and Giants combined.

A lot will have to go right for the Patriots to upset the Bills on Sunday. One thing on that list is shutting down Diggs, because if he continues to dominate the Patriots secondary, the Bills will easily surpass the 20-point mark -- a threshold New England has reached in only one of its six games this season.