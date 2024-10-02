When we solicited questions for this week's Patriots Mailbag, one question in particular stood out. The gist: How much of New England's offensive struggles should be attributed to offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, as opposed to the relative lack of talent he's been given to work with while trying to install a new system?

This is one of the under-the-radar biggest issues with having a roster that is so lacking when it comes to high-end talent. The Patriots have a number of coaches trying on new roles for the first time, but getting a read on how well any of them are performing -- or how well they could perform with a different group -- is made more challenging by the talent they have relative to their opponents.

Jerod Mayo will have a better gauge on how individual assistants are handling their jobs by what he can see behind the scenes. And there are certain measurable factors that can sway opinions one way or another on a coach like, for example, Van Pelt.

Van Pelt is hampered by what he has along his offensive line, at the receiver position and at quarterback. But has he pulled every lever possible from a schematic standpoint to make the most of what he has? It's a fair question.

The Patriots are last in the league in their usage rate of motion at the snap at just eight percent, which is less than one third the league average of 26 percent, per ESPN. That type of motion can be used to manipulate the numbers advantage on one side of the field in the run and pass games, and it can also be used to generate leverage against a slow-to-react defense.

What about the quick passing game? New England's offensive line has been one of the worst in terms of its ability to pass protect this year, allowing pressure on average 2.42 seconds after the ball is snapped. That's the third-quickest in the league. But, understanding that weakness, has the team done enough to get the ball out of Jacoby Brissett's hands before pressure arrives?

The Patriots are in the bottom half of the league in terms of getting the ball out quickly (13th-slowest, 2.83 seconds). They could stand to call more screens, as Brissett is 15th out of 29 qualifiers in screen rate (10.6 percent). The team is 23rd in pass attempts that have been made in under 2.5 seconds (47), indicating that there should be more quick attempts as part of their weekly plan.

Mayo seemed to be hoping for more from the offensive plan following Sunday's loss to the 49ers when asked about the constant heat on Brissett and how it's impacting the offense.

"I think there is a combination of, schematically, we have to do a better job of getting the ball out of our hand right now. And then secondly, I would say the offensive line just has to do a better job of holding up in protection," Mayo said.

"We're trying to find different ways to do it. It's easy on some of those sacks when you go back and watch the film, the ball should be out. It'd be easy for you guys and everyone else to say, well, the offensive line should have done that. So I wouldn't rush to that conclusion. But we have to coach better. We have to play better and execute."

There's an argument that could be made that the reason the Patriots can't throw more quickly is because defenses are sitting on shorter routes, since they aren't concerned about deeper ones. And there's some merit to that. The Patriots don't have players who would be considered down-the-field threats. But they also don't try down-the-field passes frequently enough to even feign the notion that they can generate explosive pass plays.

Per Sumer Sports, the Patriots throw passes that travel at least 15 air yards less frequently (7.8 percent) than any team in the NFL. And only two teams -- Cleveland and Chicago -- are less efficient from an EPA per play standpoint on those types of throws.

No team throws passes of 15+ yards as infrequently as the Patriots.



The talent the Patriots possess is what it is at this point in the season. Things may improve with the addition of Kendrick Bourne, but otherwise their skill-position skill level isn't about to change drastically.

But could they throw it more quickly? Could they try to loosen defenses with occasional shot plays? Are they doing enough with motion to stress opposing defensive coordinators?

These seem to be fair questions that could be posed by Patriots decision-makers when trying to gauge how Van Pelt, shorthanded as he may be, is performing.