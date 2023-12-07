What could Patriots fetch in a Belichick trade? NFL execs weigh in

If Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots want to part on somewhat friendly terms this offseason, there's one scenario that might make sense for both parties: a trade.

NFL coaching trades are rare but not uncommon. And with Belichick under contract through 2024 (per our Tom E. Curran), a trade of the legendary head coach could allow the Patriots to hit the reset button after a disastrous 2023 campaign while giving Belichick the chance to pursue Don Shula's all-time coaching wins record with a new franchise.

But will there actually be a market for a 71-year-old coach whose team is the worst in the AFC thanks to a talent-devoid roster he helped construct? In short: Probably.

The Athletic's Jeff Howe polled several NFL officials and found three "high-ranking executives from rival teams" who believe Belichick could fetch "as much as a first-round draft pick" in a trade. While other execs were skeptical of that price tag -- "I’ve got a lot of questions with those recent roster moves," one executive told Howe -- most believed there will be at least some competition for Belichick's services this offseason, which would obviously benefit the Patriots.

“It only takes one owner, so (the Patriots) should be able to trade him,” one exec told Howe. “If any team is interested, I would think New England would get a first-round pick."

While Belichick's recent track record leaves plenty to be desired -- his Patriots are 27-35 and 0-1 in the postseason since Tom Brady's departure in 2020 -- he'd still provide an instant credibility boost to a struggling franchise thanks to his incredible resume. There's also precedent here: The Denver Broncos sent the New Orleans Saints a first-round pick for Sean Payton earlier this year, while Jon Gruden, Bill Parcells and even Belichick himself have been acquired for at least a first-round pick this century.

Netting a first-round pick for Belichick would be a massive win for New England, which already has the inside track on a top-three pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. If a struggling team like the Washington Commanders or Los Angeles Chargers wants to acquire Belichick for a 2024 first-rounder, that potentially could give the Patriots two top-10 picks.

There's one potential complicating factor to consider, however.

Patriots Talk: Trading Bill Belichick? It's a lot more complicated than you think

Unless team owner Robert Kraft wants things to get messy, he'll need Belichick on board with the trade as well. That means finding a team that Belichick wants to join -- and is willing to give the head coach a lucrative contract in addition to personnel control.

"You need to find him a place that wants Bill and will give him a deal for, what I would say, is at least three years," Curran explained on a recent Patriots Talk Podcast. "Plus all control, despite Bill's track record in the draft and free agency over recent years. And the wherewithal to sell Bill to their locker room, their fans and their media. You have to find that place, and it also has to be a place where Bill wants to be."

So, the market for Belichick very well might be there, but it would take cooperation on all sides for a deal to get done.