It's never an encouraging sign when the standout performers on your team are the kicker and punter, but that's been the case for the New England Patriots over the last two weeks.

The Patriots followed their Week 3 blowout loss to the New York Jets with a decisive 30-13 defeat in San Francisco. They amassed only 216 yards of offensive while turning the ball over three times, including a pick-six thrown by Jacoby Brissett. As a result, New England is 1-3 heading into its Week 5 meeting with the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.

What can the Patriots hang their hats on from Sunday's loss to the 49ers, and who will look to bounce back next Sunday after a rough performance? Our Patriots Insiders Phil Perry and Tom E. Curran highlighted players who thrived (Stock Up) and players who fell short of expectations (Stock Down) in their latest "Stock Watch" segment.

Stock Up

Phil Perry: Joey Slye, kicker

Slye put the Patriots on the board at the end of the half with a franchise-record 63-yard field goal. He drilled a 54-yarder later in the day to finish 2-for-2, making him 8-for-9 through the first four weeks of the season. He was one of the few offensive bright spots for New England on Sunday.

Joey Slye addresses the media after he broke a personal and franchise record during the Patriots' loss to the 49ers.

Tom E. Curran: Christian Gonzalez, cornerback

Gonzalez's stock is rising again after being placed in the "Stock Down" section last week. The Patriots' prized young corner limited 49ers star wideout Brandon Aiyuk to just one catch for 10 yards.

Phil Perry: Bryce Baringer, punter

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo identified special teams as the one phase in which his team excelled in Sunday's loss. Baringer continued to shine with four punts - all inside the NIners' 20-yard line -- that averaged 49 yards with a long of 61.

Tom E. Curran: Ja'Lynn Polk, wide receiver

Polk's numbers (three catches, 31 yards) don't jump off the page, but beggars can't be choosers with this anemic offense.

The rookie's best play of the day, a ridiculous grab along the left sideline, didn't count as he was ruled out of bounds by a hair. Still, Polk continues to provide us with glimpses of his potential and show why the team drafted him in the second round.

Phil Perry: Jabrill Peppers, safety

Peppers picked off 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy for the Patriots' lone interception in the game. His big play came with his team down 14 points and just over 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, the offense wasn't able to hold up its end of the bargain.

Stock Down

Phil Perry: Rhamondre Stevenson, running back

Make that four consecutive games with a fumble for Stevenson, who turned the ball over for the second straight week. Not only is that a troubling trend, but Stevenson hasn't been all that effective when he's been able to hold onto the ball either over the last two games. On Sunday, he had a modest 43 yards on 13 carries.

Jerod Mayo got candid about the Patriots issues with turnovers vs. the 49ers after losing 30-13.

Tom E. Curran: Jaylinn Hawkins, safety

Hawkins was the next man up after Kyle Dugger left the game with an ankle injury. It was a rough day all around for New England's safeties as the Niners notched three big plays of at least 32 yards.

Phil Perry: Edge rushers

Purdy had all the time in the world to throw against the Patriots' struggling pass rush. He was hit only four times and sacked just once. The lack of pressure allowed Purdy to make big plays down field throughout the game.

Phil Perry & Tom E. Curran: Jacoby Brissett, quarterback

The "Start Drake Maye?" debate continues after another uninspiring performance from the veteran QB. Brissett was 19-of-32 for 168 yards, one touchdown, and a brutal pick-six for his first interception of the year.

The offensive line didn't do him any favors, but Brissett still didn't do much to quiet those in favor of starting the rookie.

Plays where Brissett could've handled things differently? (Out of 19 pressured dropbacks.)



* Pick-six

* Left a clean pocket

* Ran into pressure (illegal shift called)

* Seemed to miss Douglas on an in-cut

* Seemed to miss Douglas in EZ on scramble drill https://t.co/PhmYXqOSaU — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) September 30, 2024

Phil Perry & Tom E. Curran: Offensive line

Just when you thought the offensive line's stock couldn't get any lower, it allowed 10 hits including six sacks on Brissett. Veteran center David Andrews (shoulder) and rookie tackle Caedan Wallace (ankle) left the game with injuries and didn't return.

According to @NextGenStats, Jacoby Brissett was under pressure on over half of his dropbacks again on Sunday. Second consecutive week that has happened.



Week 1: 48.3%

Week 2: 40.6%

Week 3: 56.5%

Week 4: 53.8% — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) September 30, 2024

Check out the full Week 4 "Stock Watch" in the video player above.