Watch what happened behind the scenes as Patriots celebrated Tom Brady's career

The New England Patriots celebrated the greatest player in franchise history with an unprecedented event at Gillette Stadium earlier this month.

The team inducted Tom Brady into the Patriots Hall of Fame on June 12, and on Saturday, the Patriots released a video showing behind-the-scenes happenings from before and during the event.

Before the event, Brady was gifted a ring that commemorated his two decades as part of the organization. Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman were on hand to present the ring alongside Robert Kraft.

A one-of-a-kind celebration for the greatest of all time 💍



Full behind-the-scenes: https://t.co/fjZ2Q80Vmm pic.twitter.com/G9VJjJE3L4 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 22, 2024

"I hope this weekend is not for me, it's for us," said Brady to former teammates who were at the ceremony.

The video also included all the planning that took place to create an event of that magnitude.

"I'm grateful for everyone who played a part in this amazing journey," said Brady.

The 199th overall pick in the 2000 draft, Brady brought six Super Bowl titles to New England and earned the MVP award in four of them. He won three NFL MVP awards while setting numerous franchise and league records during his two unforgettable decades with the organization.

"The greatest retirement event of an athlete, which is only fitting, for the greatest football player of all time," added Mike Tirico.

Watch the full behind-the-scenes video here.