WATCH: Belichick delivers locker room speech after beating Broncos

A Christmas Eve win over the Denver Broncos put New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick in the holiday spirit.

The Patriots pulled off a dramatic 26-23 road victory after rookie kicker Chad Ryland, who missed two earlier kicks and has struggled all season, drilled the game-winning 56-yard field goal. Their fourth win of the campaign hurt their chances of earning a top-three pick in next year's draft, but that didn't appear to bother anyone in the locker room after the game.

Belichick shared embraces with several players including Ryland, center David Andrews, and quarterback Bailey Zappe before addressing his team. During his postgame speech, he gave special shoutouts to Ryland, Zappe, and second-year defensive tackle Christian Barmore.

“Great job, fellas,” Belichick said. “That’s some toughness. That’s some toughness. Key plays right there. We had to have them. B-More (Christian Barmore), three sacks. … Big kick, Chad. Big kick. Good throws, Zappe, to get us down there. DP (DeVante Parker). Defense, I mean, (expletive). Big plays. Hey, fellas, all I have to say is Merry Christmas.”

Veteran special teams ace Matthew Slater followed Belichick's speech with a message for Ryland.

"Everybody in this locker room believes in who you are, man," Slater told the rookie fourth-rounder. "You showed a lot of mental toughness tonight to bounce back and make that kick."

Watch the video below, via the Patriots' X account.

How do we feel about a Christmas Eve dub? pic.twitter.com/cUkUeVZJpB — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 25, 2023

The Patriots enter their Week 16 New Year's Eve matchup vs. the Buffalo Bills with a 4-11 record. They'll wrap up their season at home the following Sunday against the New York Jets.