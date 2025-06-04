Breer: Diggs ‘got the message' from Vrabel after boat incident

Stefon Diggs and the New England Patriots are moving past the boat incident that dominated the headlines over the last week.

The star wide receiver's future with the organization was in question after a video surfaced of him on a boat handing an unidentified pink substance to three women during Memorial Day weekend. On Monday, however, Diggs quelled those concerns with a strong showing at Patriots OTAs.

NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran reported after the practice that "no tangible fallout" was expected from the Diggs situation. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Diggs and head coach Mike Vrabel are back on the same page and ready to move forward.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

"Yeah, I think he got the message," Breer said of Diggs on Early Edition. "I think there was a point last week when everything was on the table, and it really kind of rode on like, OK, how does it go when Mike Vrabel has a chance to talk to him directly?

"By all accounts, that conversation went fine. I think he was truthful with Mike. I think there was at least some degree of like, 'What were you doing?' And it's not so much just being on a boat on Memorial Day weekend, whatever was in the bag. It's more like, there are cameras on the boat.

"But I think all that at this point is past them. He was there again today, and so I think right now, they're moving forward. It's not erased from the ledger, but my understanding is they've moved forward."

Diggs, who's recovering from a torn ACL suffered in Week 8 of last season, has looked sharp when he's taken the field for OTAs. Curran said he "would be surprised" if the veteran wideout isn't available at some point during training camp.

The Patriots signed Diggs to a three-year, $69 million contract in free agency. If healthy, the four-time Pro Bowler will immediately slot in as second-year quarterback Drake Maye's top target. Diggs caught 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns in eight games with the Houston Texans before his season-ending injury.

Diggs was present for the Patriots' voluntary OTA practice on Tuesday. New England will have another voluntary session on Thursday, then move on to mandatory minicamp from June 9-11.