Free agent WR Tyler Lockett is on Patriots' radar: Report

The New England Patriots still need plenty of help at wide receiver. Could they find an upgrade from what's left on the NFL's free agent market?

The team reportedly had veteran wideout Stefon Diggs in for a visit this week, but he left Foxboro without reaching a contract with the Patriots.

So, what now?

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

🔊 Patriots Talk Podcast: Brian Hoyer says Patriots’ choice at No. 4 is EASY if it’s LT vs. WR | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

One intriguing option is free agent Tyler Lockett. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said Thursday on SportsCenter that the former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver is on the Patriots' radar.

"The Patriots have scoured the Earth for receiver help. They were prepared to pay Chris Godwin big money had he gotten to them in free agency -- he ended up re-signing with the Buccaneers. They're looking at players like Diggs, Tyler Lockett I know is on their radar as well. They're also looking for some trade options for something that might work for them down the road."

Lockett spent the last 10 seasons with the Seahawks before being released earlier this month.

He tallied 49 receptions for 600 yards and two touchdowns in 17 games during the 2024 campaign. Lockett isn't an elite player by any means, but he's a dependable veteran who could also set a good example for the Patriots' young wideouts.

Of course, Lockett wouldn't be a long-term solution for the Patriots. He'll be 33 years old in September. But in the short term, he would definitely be a solid addition to a wide receiver depth chart that desperately needs more talent.