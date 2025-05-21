The "tush push" has survived, and the Philadelphia Eagles can thank the rival New England Patriots for helping save it.

One of the proposals voted on by NFL owners Wednesday at the Spring League Meeting in Minneapolis was whether to ban the tush push -- a type of quarterback sneak that the Eagles run very effectively with Jalen Hurts.

The Green Bay Packers made the proposal to ban it, and they needed 24 votes to be successful. Unfortunately for the Packers, they came up just short. The final tally was 22-10 in favor of banning it, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Patriots were among the nine teams that joined the Eagles and voted against banning it.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

Teams that sided with the Eagles included the Ravens, Patriots, Jets and Lions. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 21, 2025

The Patriots helping save the tush push is interesting. Could they be planning to run similar plays with quarterback Drake Maye next season? It would make sense given Maye's size (6-foot-4, 225 pounds) and athleticism.

Or maybe the Patriots just don't like the idea of banning specific plays just because they're difficult to stop.

Either way, the Patriots' vote should not be a surprise. Head coach Mike Vrabel shared his thoughts on the tush push during an interview with Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio in March.

"There's a lot of plays that you have to defend, whether that's quarterback sneaks, whether that's read zone -- there's a lot of plays that are hard to defend, and I don't think that you can get rid of them every time that you have a tough time stopping it," Vrabel said.

"I mean, Lamar Jackson shouldn't be able to run with the football anymore, how about making that rule? That's tough to defend."

The Eagles wasted no time trolling the Packers after Green Bay's vote failed.

The result of Wednesday's vote should make the Eagles-Packers matchup in Week 10 even more fascinating.