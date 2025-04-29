Perry: Why TreVeyon Henderson is ‘favorite' Pats pick in draft

The New England Patriots received rave reviews for their selections in the 2025 NFL Draft. From left tackle Will Campbell in Round 1 to edge rusher Brayden Swinson in Round 5, Mike Vrabel and Co. filled several glaring roster needs with promising young talent.

But which Patriots draft pick deserves the best grade? NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry shared his favorite selection during Monday's Early Edition.

"I'm gonna go with their second-round pick, TreVeyon Henderson, the running back out of Ohio State," Perry said. "The reason I like him as much as I do is because he's not just a classic between-the-tackles, hammerhead kind of running back. I think it's actually good value to get a player like this in the second round, even considering the fact that the NFL tends to devalue running backs, because he's a passing-game player. He's going to be a threat in the passing game, he's going to be an easy outlet for Drake Maye, and he's the kind of player where as soon as he touches it, he's a threat to score. Not only that, but he is a beast in pass protection.

"So again, where you're trying to surround your quarterback with people that are gonna keep in safe and make him look better than he might be at times, TreVeyon Henderson is exactly the way to go. So I really like that after protecting him in the first round, they get him a weapon in the second round. He was one of the best in this year's draft."

Perry gave the Henderson pick an A- grade immediately after the selection, so his praise for the former Buckeye is no surprise.

Henderson will help Drake Maye as arguably the best pass-protecting running back in the draft class. He's speedy, shifty, and a capable pass-catcher out of the backfield. He has all the ingredients to immediately give New England's offense a boost in 2025.

Henderson totaled 144 carries for 1,016 yards (7.1 yards per attempt) and 10 touchdowns last season. The 22-year-old added 27 catches for 284 yards and a TD.

He'll join Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson in the Patriots' running back room. If Stevenson's fumbling woes continue (seven fumbles in 2024), Henderson could compete for the bulk of the carries. He never lost a fumble during his four-year tenure at Ohio State (667 total touches).

Hear more of what Perry had to say about Henderson in the video below:

Tom Curran and Phil Perry share their instant reactions to the Patriots drafting RB TreVeyon Henderson in the second round of the NFL Draft