FOXBORO -- It was just one play. But Jacoby Brissett is hoping to stash it away and remember how it went for the next time he finds that situation.

There was 1:04 left on the clock and the Patriots were given no timeouts. The goal was to get down the field from their own 29-yard line to within range for Joey Slye to blast one through the uprights.

On the first snap, Brissett looked to pick up all he needed with one throw. Tyquan Thornton got a step on Christian Gonzalez along the left sideline, and Brissett launched in that direction.

"That go ball today was one of those, let it fly and kind of see how his speed picks up," Brissett said later. "It was one that I thought went a little too far, and he ended up going to get it."

The throw ended up landing in Thornton's arms, catching the speedy wideout in stride and taking him out of bounds. The play went for 45 yards and plopped the Patriots offense on the 26-yard line of the defense. Four snaps later, Slye hit a field goal from 35 yards out to finish out the drive.

Thornton has dealt with a hamstring injury at times this summer, which has limited him in practices. But he often gets reps with the first-team offense. And his speed is a trait that allows him to stand out in a receiver group where there aren't many true burners.

It could be the trait that allows him to land a roster spot to start the regular season.

"The crazy thing is, we're still learning it," Brissett said when asked about Thornton's burst. "And learning his body movements after pressure from a [defensive back] and things like that. Still trying to figure out how that speed looks, and how fast can he pick up speed?"

Brissett got an idea of how quickly Thornton can accelerate thanks to Monday's gotta-have-it practice situation.

"That's just something I can put in my memory bank," Brissett said. "You always get put in these certain situations and you hope that you keep building that memory bank of learning guys.

"I think that's what training camp and preseason is all about. You get to bank reps with guys in certain situations that don't come up very often. Today was one of those chances. And he's going against a really good DB, so I was very happy to see that."

Thornton leads the charge for us in our Patriots training camp Day 17 edition of Stock Watch...

Stock Up

Tyquan Thornton, wide receiver

Thornton made just one catch in a competitive period on Monday, but it was the best play of the day. His unique skill set at the receiver position would seem to give him a good chance to make the roster in his third year.

Deatrich Wise, defensive end

The veteran defensive lineman had a very strong rep to start the one-on-one period of practice, beating right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor cleanly off the edge. He later had a "sack" of Brissett in an 11-on-11 period while working against left tackle Vederian Lowe.

K.J. Osborn, wide receiver

The veteran receiver has stacked a couple of impressive days together in back-to-back practices. He caught three of the four targets sent his way on Monday, and his diving catch while working back to the line of scrimmage on a curl route from Drake Maye was one of the best catches of the day.

On the subject of pass-catchers... Give Austin Hooper an honorable mention here after missing Sunday's practice with an undisclosed injury.

The veteran tight end was back in uniform and in full pads for Monday's session as a limited participant. Good sign for a tight end group that is also managing injuries to Hunter Henry and Mitchell Wilcox.

Quick and Dirty Practice Wrap … the inevitability of Tyquan … pic.twitter.com/niYYElTFaD — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) August 19, 2024

Stock Down

Javon Baker, wide receiver

The rookie fourth-round pick dropped a short pass during an individual position drill period on Monday, kicking at the football as it fell near his feet. Later, he was hit in the hands over the middle with an accurate throw from Bailey Zappe, but it ricocheted off his hands and hit the turf.

That continued what has been a shaky stretch for Baker when it comes to his hands. He had issues at times securing the football during last week's exhibition with the Eagles. Then on Sunday he let a 50-50 ball slip through his hands, and he had a diving target that looked catchable go incomplete.

Joey Slye, kicker

While Slye was looking like the hotter kicker in recent practices in his competition with Chad Ryland, he cooled off Monday.

The two went kick-for-kick at the end of Monday's practice, attempting to hit from 41, 45, 49 and 52 yards out. Ryland missed his first kick but made the rest. Slye missed from 45 and 52 yards away.

Slye still may have the slight edge, but the gap he'd extended recently was narrowed.

Anfernee Jennings, linebacker

Far be it from any of us to knock a player for giving too much effort, but it looked as though that might've been the case late in Monday's practice.

The team was going through a half-speed Hail Mary period, and Jennings might've gotten a little overzealous in his pursuit of Brissett. He somehow found a way to tick off Sidy Sow (who appeared to help Jennings dislodge his helmet), David Andrews and Chukwuma Okorafor.

Offensive linemen generally don't like it when defenders get too close to their quarterback, particularly in a practice setting where they've been instructed to dial back the aggressiveness a tad. Seemed to be the situation Monday.