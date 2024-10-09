Curran: Starting Maye a necessary change despite risks

The New England Patriots' decision to start rookie quarterback Drake Maye over Jacoby Brissett in Week 6 is polarizing. While some believe it's the perfect time to make the switch, others aren't fond of throwing the prized third-overall pick into the fire.

It's an interesting debate. On one hand, the Patriots offense desperately needs a jolt after dropping four straight games. But on the other, starting Maye behind the league's worst offensive line is worrisome.

Before Sunday's 15-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins, our Patriots insider Tom E. Curran said starting Maye would be a "panic move." But after yet another excruciating defeat, he acknowledged a take from former Pats safety Devin McCourty that suggests it's a sensible move.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

🔊 Patriots Talk Podcast: Instant reaction to the Patriots making move to Drake Maye | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

"An interesting comment from Devin McCourty the other night on Football Night in America," Curran said on Tuesday's Early Edition. "He was talking about Deshaun Watson, who's struggling mightily for the Cleveland Browns, and he said, 'Bill Belichick used to tell us, in the NFL if you're not getting the results that you want, you have to change.' And the Patriots have an opportunity because they're not getting the results they want.

"There's nothing else they can do on the offensive line. There were plays to be made that Jacoby Brissett just really wasn't making. And there might be more horrendous, horrific, embarrassing plays made by Drake Maye in one half of football than Jacoby's made in five games, but I think the opportunity to say, 'It's this bad, it can conceivably look better. We're gonna try it.' "

On Monday, Curran wrote about the Patriots' "Triangle of Authority" consisting of head coach Jerod Mayo, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, and executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf. He noted how New England's unique power structure made the Maye decision even more difficult.

Now that the decision has been made, Curran wonders how the "Triangle of Authority" will operate after opting to go with Plan B.

"That's where I think this triangle of authority is hard to deal with," he said. "You have Jerod, who understands what a football locker room as a player feels like, who understands the difficulty of defending that kind of a player. And you have two other individuals who are not the forward-facing individuals who have to deal with the team and the scrutiny every day in Eliot Wolf and Alex Van Pelt."

Growing pains are expected, but Maye and the Patriots offense will simply look to show signs of life Sunday against a tough Houston Texans defense. At the very least, they'll hope to bring much-needed excitement back to Gillette Stadium.

Kickoff for the Week 6 matchup is set for 1 p.m. ET.