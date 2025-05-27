Tom Brady has been retired from the NFL for several years, but when there's an opportunity to troll Indianapolis Colts fans, you have to take it.

Brady's last meaningful game against the Colts was probably the 2014 AFC Championship Game, but fans in Indy still haven't forgotten all the times the future Hall of Fame quarterback beat their favorite team as a member of the New England Patriots.

So it wasn't surprising when Brady was booed by fans at the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday. Brady, who works for FOX Sports (the network broadcasts the Indy 500), took part in some of the pre-race festivities.

Brady posted to his Instagram story on Sunday to describe his experience at the race, while also taking the chance to troll Colts fans once more.

Tom Brady did not have to troll Colts fans like that 😂 pic.twitter.com/KXQkS39vVt — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) May 27, 2025

Brady dominated the Colts throughout his career. He went 12-3 against Indy in the regular season and 4-1 in the playoffs, including a pair of AFC Championship Game victories in 2003 and 2014.

The Colts would probably have more than one Super Bowl championship banner hanging in Lucas Oil Stadium right now if it wasn't for Brady. So we should expect Brady to hear the boos whenever he visits the Indianapolis area.