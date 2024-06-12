Brady Sr. reflects on son's ‘incomprehensible' Pats HoF induction

It was an emotional Wednesday night in Foxboro as legendary quarterback Tom Brady was inducted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame.

Thousands of fans plus countless friends and ex-teammates showed up at Gillette Stadium to celebrate the GOAT's illustrious 20 years with the team. Brady also had his family by his side throughout the event including his father, Tom Brady Sr.

Before his son's induction, Brady Sr. caught up with NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran to reflect on what the night meant to him and the Brady family.

"This is so surrealistic. It's incomprehensible," Brady Sr. told Curran. "In our wildest imaginations ever, we could not imagine something as spectacular as this."

The 199th overall pick in the 2000 draft, Brady brought six Super Bowl titles to New England and earned the MVP award in four of them. He won three NFL MVP awards while setting numerous franchise and league records during his two unforgettable decades with the organization.

Although he left the Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, Wednesday's celebration marked the official final chapter of the Brady era in Foxboro. For Brady Sr., it was a bittersweet ending.

"Coming into this place tonight, I felt a very -- as kind of a solemn ride in here. I've driven down these roads so many times over the last 20 years, and just to see that it's really kind of coming to an end," he added. "But the joy that we've had, the highs and the lows, the friendships that we've made, it just doesn't get any better.

"So this night is -- it's almost incomprehensible for me because we remember him as 199, and 199s don't generally get this kind of reception."

Brady is the 35th inductee in the Patriots Hall of Fame. Other Pats Hall of Famers in attendance for Wednesday's ceremony included Willie McGinest, Vince WIlfork, Ty Law, Drew Bledsoe, Troy Brown, and Matt Light.