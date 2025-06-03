Longtime New England Patriots center David Andrews officially retired from the NFL on Monday, and he received a lot of well-wishes and messages from former teammates.

That includes Patriots legend Tom Brady.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback was part of a tribute video the team put together for Andrews.

“David, congratulations my man. Welcome to the other side,” Brady said in the video. “You couldn’t have had a better career. You were not only a great teammate, but you were a champion -- playing that center position for our team all those years. As you know, the heart and soul of any great team is the offensive line, and you were the leader. You were right in the middle."

Brady also added: "I loved every minute with you. I loved being your quarterback. I’m with you every step of the way. You deserve this day. Congratulations.”

Watch the full video in the post below:

Andrews joined the Patriots in 2015 as an undrafted free agent. Not only did he make the roster, he became the full-time starter at center the following year and helped the Patriots win Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons (2016) and Super Bowl LIII versus the Los Angeles Rams (2018).

Brady and Andrews played four seasons together from 2015 through 2018. Andrews wasn't able to play in 2019 due to blood clots, which was Brady's final year in New England.

The University of Georgia product played with the Patriots through the 2024 campaign, but he was limited to just four games after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. The Patriots released Andrews in March.