Julian Edelman was among Tom Brady's favorite targets during their 11 years as teammates, but that doesn't mean they didn't have their disagreements. In fact, the New England Patriots greats are still bickering to this day.

Brady and Edelman joined forces for a new video on the legendary quarterback's YouTube channel and reminisced on the good old days. They relived highlights from Brady's career, but one of the plays apparently was a lowlight for Edelman.

Brady gave Edelman flashbacks of his playing days and hilariously scolded him for running the wrong route.

"Oh, Julian, funny you're here, you ran the wrong route!" the seven-time Super Bowl champion said. "You were supposed to run a cross!"

Edelman denied any wrongdoing, so Brady suggested digging up his old Patriots playbook for proof.

"I have the (expletive) playbook," he said. "We've seen it. It's in my office."

The duo also confirmed that Brady approached Edelman about reuniting in Tampa Bay. Edelman was asked if it ever crossed his mind to join Brady and ex-Pats tight end Rob Gronkowski on the Buccaneers.

"Yeah, I mean, he called me," Edelman said. "You're like, 'Hey babe, wanna come down? I'll get you here."

"He turned me down. He rejected me," Brady replied.

The video also includes behind-the-scenes footage of Brady's first game as a broadcaster for FOX. The 47-year-old was in Cleveland for the Week 1 matchup between the Browns and Dallas Cowboys. He'll work the Cowboys-New Orleans Saints matchup this Sunday.