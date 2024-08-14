Tom Brady builds football lineup out of Team USA basketball players

Tom Brady did some scouting while supporting the United States men's basketball team at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In a new video documenting his Paris trip, the New England Patriots legend was asked to build a football offense made up of players from Team USA's roster. He picked a quarterback, a running back, two wide receivers, and two tight ends.

Here was Brady's thought process:

"LeBron's my tight end. I'm putting Jayson Tatum as my quarterback," the seven-time Super Bowl champion said. "Running back, that's tough. Maybe Ant (Anthony Edwards) as my running back. My receivers... just depends, I need two different types. I need a possession guy and I need a down-the-field threat guy.

"Maybe I move LeBron out to receiver, then I put like, Ant (Anthony Davis) at tight end. Joel (Embiid), Ant at tight end, then I've got LeBron at receiver. I think I can utilize him better. He's got more downfield speed. I think Tatum's my quarterback, Ant's my running back, I need one more receiver. I'm taking D-Book (Devin Booker). I've seen his skill."

So, to recap:

Quarterback: Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) Running back: Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves) Wide receivers: LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) and Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) and Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns) Tight ends: Anthony Davis (Lakers) and Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

Celtics fans will be relieved to see Brady didn't snub Tatum. Team USA coach Steve Kerr strangely benched the 2024 NBA champion in two out of six games in Paris. Tatum logged only 71 total minutes, the second-fewest on the team.

Nevertheless, the C's superstar added an Olympic gold medal to his growing list of accolades. Already a five-time All-Star and four-time All-NBA selection, he'll still enter the 2024-25 campaign with a chip on his shoulder as he looks to become a two-time champ.