As a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, Tom Brady has to play by a different set of rules in his role as a broadcaster for FOX.

But what if that's perfectly fine with Brady?

The former New England Patriots quarterback and six-time Super Bowl champion is under a host of restrictions this season as FOX's lead analyst due to his ownership stake in the Raiders. He can't attend production meetings to talk to coaches and players, for example, and also is barred from attending practices or even being present at other teams' facilities.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

If Brady is truly committed to being the best broadcaster he can be, these restrictions definitely hamper that effort by denying him valuable face-to-face time with players and coaches before games. But Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio shared an interesting bit of information regarding Brady's broadcast aspirations during an appearance on Tom E. Curran's Patriots Talk Podcast from Super Bowl Radio Row in New Orleans.

🔊 Patriots Talk Podcast: Mike Florio: NFL is 'sleepwalking' into a major conflict of interest with Tom Brady | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

"You know what I've heard as it relates to the restrictions on his access and going to practice and production meetings?" Florio told Curran. "I talked to a team that was kind of dismayed, because they wanted to waive those restrictions and let (Brady) show up. And FOX said, 'No, no, no, no, no.'

"And the team got the impression through the process of having those conversations that Tom really doesn't want to do it anyway, and that Tom really doesn't want to put in that kind of work.

"Now, he's studying film. He knows his stuff, but all that, 'Let's go have this conversation. Let's go to this meeting.' It's not a productive expenditure of time. 'I don't want to waste my time.'"

As Florio pointed out, Brady is still heavily invested in his broadcasting job and does plenty of research in the lead-up to games. But if he feels he can do his job well without attending extra meetings and practices, then these restrictions could be a blessing in disguise of sorts.

"There's a thought out there -- and it's not just one team; I've heard it from several different people -- that this is great cover for Tom to not have to put in as much work as he'd have to put in if he didn't have those restrictions," Florio said. "So, in trying to restrict his access, (they're) actually doing him a favor."

To Brady's credit, he's steadily improved as a broadcaster throughout his first season on the mic with FOX and can continue that progress this Sunday, when he and Kevin Burkhardt will be on the call for Super Bowl LIX. So, perhaps Brady feels he can do a good enough job with his current level of access, while allowing more time to focus on other endeavors like his minority ownership in the Raiders.

In fact, The Athletic's Dianna Russini recently reported that Brady is essentially "running the show" in Vegas' front office, so maybe that's where more of his focus will be going forward.

Also in this episode: