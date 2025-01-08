Tom Brady and Bill Belichick reunion? Report says Raiders could pursue UNC coach

Could the greatest quarterback and head coach duo in NFL history reunite in Las Vegas?

A report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero suggests that it's possible. Tom Brady, who is now a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, reportedly has spoken with Bill Belichick about coming to work for him.

Here's what Pelissero said:

"Multiple NFL teams have inquired about whether legendary coach Bill Belichick would reconsider his move to college football -- including the Las Vegas Raiders, whose new minority owner Tom Brady spoke recently with his old coach about what it would take to make a reunion happen in Las Vegas, per sources," Pelissero wrote.

"... Brady has been in touch with Belichick recently as the Raiders weighed the future of head coach Antonio Pierce, who was fired on Tuesday after going 4-13 in his lone season as the full-time head coach. Brady and Belichick won six Super Bowls together with the Patriots, and sources say Brady believes the situation in Las Vegas requires a coach of Belichick's expertise and stature to establish a sustainable winning program."

UPDATE: The Athletic's Dianna Russini reports Belichick has "no plans to return to the NFL" and his "sole focus" is on "coaching and recruiting for North Carolina."

With Pierce now out of the picture and the Raiders job open, Brady has plenty of work ahead. Reports say that he will have an influence in who the team hires, which makes Belichick a prime candidate. He served as Brady's coach for the New England Patriots for 20 seasons before the quarterback left as a free agent in a high-profile split.

The complicating factor is that the 72-year-old Belichick was hired last month as the coach of North Carolina. Despite never coaching a college game, he jumped at the opportunity after spending last season doing media.

Belichick has a $10 million buyout if he leaves prior to June 1, 2025, Pelissero reported. His five-year contract includes three years and $30 million guaranteed, but that would void if he is bought out of the deal.

Pelissero added that "at least one other team also has continued to check in on Belichick's status," indicating that one of the other five teams (aside from Las Vegas) with a coaching vacancy could be interested. With the Patriots certainly out of the mix, that leaves the Chicago Bears, New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints.

Belichick was only interviewed by the Atlanta Falcons after he and the Patriots parted ways last year. That job was eventually given to Raheem Morris.

Belichick went on to spend all of 2024 working a slew of jobs on TV, radio and podcasts.

