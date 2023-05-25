Trending

Breaking

The new NBC Sports Boston mobile app is here. Click to download!
New EnglandPatriots
Bill Belichick

This violation resulted in Patriots forfeiting OTA practices, per report

By Nick Goss

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

The New England Patriots had two days of OTAs taken away from them because of a violation of NFL offseason rules.

What happened?

Well, according to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, "it was a meeting violation."

Florio writes, "an observer from the NFL Players Association believed that one of the optional early offseason meetings was a violation, because the 15-minute meeting in question (a special-teams session) was made visible on the internal schedule. In the opinion of the NFLPA, placing the meeting on the formal schedule converted it from 'optional' to 'mandatory.'"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick also was fined $50,000 by the league, per Greg Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal:

Joe Judge also played a part in the rules violation, per Bedard.

New England Patriots

Phil Perry

Patriots roster projection: What would team look like with Hopkins?

Phil Perry

Post-minicamp Patriots stock watch: Marte Mapu hype train is full steam ahead

So, essentially, a special teams scheduling error cost the Patriots two OTAs. 

It's a clumsy error by the Patriots, especially after they devoted plenty of resources to bolstering their special teams group this offseason following a less-than-stellar showing by that unit during the 2022 campaign.

The OTAs that were taken from the Patriots were Thursday's session (May 25) and, per NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry, next Tuesday's practice (May 30).

OTAs are very valuable. It's a great opportunity for teams to integrate new players, work with rookies, install new offensive and defensive plays, etc. These sessions are especially valuable for teams like the Patriots that have added a bunch of new players and hired new coaches in important positions during the offseason.

This article tagged under:

Bill BelichickPatriots Camp
Share
NBC Boston NECN Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us