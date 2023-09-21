This ranking says Patriots are NFL's unluckiest team through two weeks

The New England Patriots are 0-2, and that has some fans in the region starting to give up on the season already.

If you're looking for a little optimism, consider the fact that the Patriots are the NFL's unluckiest team through two weeks and at some point that luck is likely to turn around.

The Action Network publishes its NFL Luck Rankings each week. The rankings are based off luck percentage, which "represents the win probability swing between a team’s expected winning percentage from their on-field performance and their actual winning percentage."

The Patriots' luck percentage is minus-66.77 percent, which is much higher than the second-unluckiest team, the Denver Broncos, at minus-46.35 percent.

New England's first two opponents, the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins, are the first and third-luckiest teams, respectively, according to The Action Network's rankings.

Here is the Action Network's explanation for the Patriots as the unluckiest team entering Week 3.

"In no surprise, as victims of Week 1's worst beat and the second-worst beat in Week 2, the Patriots have been the NFL's unluckiest team this season. New England's two one-score losses were by a wider 12-point margin than Denver, but the Pats outplayed the Eagles in Week 1 and stalled out in Dolphins territory on six offensive drives that amassed a total of three points. Regression hints that New England will close out some more drives going forward."

The Patriots' offense has been particularly snake bitten, and this stat paint that picture pretty well.

This stat really sums up the #Patriots offense right now: they've had 16 drives end on the opponents side of the 50-yard line, tied for most in the NFL.



However, they've only come away with points on six of them, the second-lowest rate in the league (37.5%). — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) September 20, 2023

You might argue the Patriots aren't unlucky, and instead they just aren't very good. It wouldn't be an outlandish take by any means, especially when you consider they have lost five of their last six one-score games dating back to last season, including an 0-2 record in 2023 so far. They've also created some of their bad luck with turnovers and other dumb mistakes late in close games.

But if the offensive line gets healthier and the Patriots avoid bad starts -- they trailed 16-0 to the Eagles and 17-3 to Dolphins in the first two games -- this team should start to rack up a few wins.

The problem for the Patriots is they play the league's toughest schedule. So even if their luck starts to turn for the better, it might not matter much because the quality of their opponents is going to be fairly high most weeks.