Gronkowski makes very specific Super Bowl prediction for Chiefs-Eagles

Fomer New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is no stranger to the Super Bowl. He played in five of these games -- he missed Super Bowl LI due to injury -- and has four rings.

Gronkowski also performed quite well in these matchups.

He caught a touchdown in the Patriots' Super Bowl XLIX victory over the Seattle Seahawks. He made the most important catch of Super Bowl LIII that set up the game's only touchdown in the Patriots' win against the Los Angeles Rams. And he hauled in two touchdowns in the Bucs' victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Gronkowski has made his official prediction for Sunday's Super Bowl LIX matchup between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans. And it's not just a score prediction. He envisions Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes engineering another game-winning drive on the sport's biggest stage.

"I'm going with the Kansas City Chiefs," Gronkowski said Thursday on ABC's Good Morning America. "They're going to score 30 points. The Philadelphia Eagles are going to score 26, and it's going to be 26-23 and Patrick Mahomes is going to go down the field with two minutes left and score a touchdown."

The Chiefs scored 30-plus points just twice in the regular season, and again in the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills.

A victory for the Chiefs on Sunday would make them the first team ever to win three straight Super Bowl championships. There have been eight other instances of a team winning back-to-back Super Bowl titles, but none of them reached the Super Bowl in their quest for a three-peat.

If the Chiefs win, they will also be the seventh team to defeat a single opponent in multiple Super Bowls. They beat the Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII.

Regardless of the outcome, history will be made in more ways than one Sunday.