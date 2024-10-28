Patriots-Jets Stock Watch: Brissett, Henry help Pats earn comeback win

The New England Patriots have had a frustrating 2024 NFL season so far. They are 2-6 and will almost certainly finish outside of the playoffs for the third consecutive campaign.

But one thing Patriots fans can feel good about is the fact that the rival New York Jets are in the same -- or even worse -- situation. The Jets came into the season with high expectations, but after losing 25-22 to the Patriots in Sunday's Week 8 game at Gillette Stadium, New York is also 2-6 at the bottom of the AFC East standings.

Another positive for the Patriots from their second win of the season was the resilience the players showed. The Jets had leads of 13-7, 16-14 and 22-17 during the second half, but each time the Patriots bounced back and ultimately put together a fantastic game-winning drive culminating in a Rhamondre Stevenson go-ahead touchdown with 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

What should we take away from Sunday's result? Here are Phil Perry's "Stock Up" and "Stock Down" selections for Week 8.

Stock Up

Jacoby Brissett, Quarterback

Perry: "Coming in cold for Drake Maye, who had to leave the game with a head injury, Brissett goes 15-for-24 and 132 yards -- not gonna blow you away there. But on the go-ahead drive to finish off this victory for the Patriots -- only their second on the season -- he converted a third-and-9 by scrambling for 14 yards, and then later he converted a third-and-10 by taking a shot to his lower half and still having enough juice on the football to complete a pass 34 yards to Kayshon Boutte to get the Patriots to within scoring range."

Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images Oct 27, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) shakes hands with New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) after a game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Hunter Henry, Tight end

Perry: "Henry is just Mr. Reliable. He had five catches for 45 yards on six targets, including a 12-yard catch on a third-and-11. If you need a grab in a critical spot, the Patriots know where to go, it's Henry."

Jerod Mayo, Head coach

Perry: "Maybe a little bit of self-inflicted drama this past week by calling his team soft immediately after losing to the Jaguars, but he got a response from the Patriots playing against a much more talented, though still bad, New York Jets team that was desperate and fighting for its playoff life.

"They did play tougher in moments. Was it the most tough performance you've ever seen when it comes to stopping the run, running the football and covering kicks? No, but it was better. It was an improvement. He got a response from his team and he got his second victory as head coach."

Stock Down

Drake Maye's health

Perry: "We have to go stock down on Drake Maye's health. He took a helmet-to-helmet shot from linebacker Jamien Sherwood and had to leave the game a couple of plays later. He is now in the NFL's concussion protocol. No timetable on his return, though to get through the protocol he's gonna have to complete a five-phase return to participation program that the league puts together. So we will see when he's able to get back on the field, but Drake Maye right now is their best player."

Patriots wide receivers

Perry: "Stock down for the Patriots receivers and specifically their hands -- five drops today from that group. Two for Kayshon Boutte, two for Kendrick Bourne, one for Tyquan Thornton deep down the field on a long shot on the run from Drake Maye. Just an incredibly shaky performance from this group until the very end when Boutte reels in a 34-yarder and then nearly gets in for the go-ahead touchdown on a slant from Jacoby Brissett that gets the Patriots down to the goal line on fourth down."

Jets playoff hopes

Perry: "They are now 2-6, with interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich saying after the game, 'This is a moment of darkness.' Pun intended, Jeff, I'm not so sure, but your quarterback, who at one point in time was really enjoying the darkness apparently, had a rough game in terms of being able to move around and create off schedule.

"Patriots defenders noted after the fact that Rodgers is just not as mobile as he used to be coming off that Achilles injury from last year. He even looked like a different quarterback from when the Patriots last saw him in Week 3. The Jets are trying to find themselves, and they are now finding themselves at the very bottom of the AFC East standings if you can believe it."