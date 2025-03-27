Trending
New England Patriots

Vrabel explains what Diggs brings to Patriots offense

"There's a play style to him that I've always appreciated."

By Nick Goss

NBC Universal, Inc.

The New England Patriots have a new No. 1 wide receiver in Stefon Diggs.

The free agent wideout agreed to a three-year, $69 million contract with the Patriots earlier this week. The 31-year-old veteran is coming off a torn ACL in Week 8 last season as a member of the Houston Texans, but the latest reports indicate he'll be ready to play Week 1 next season.

Before the injury, Diggs ranked among the most productive wide receivers in the NFL. From 2018 through 2023, Diggs averaged 102 receptions for 1,254 yards and nine touchdowns per season.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel recently joined the Green Light with Chris Long podcast to discuss the addition of Diggs and what he'll bring to New England's offense.

"Yeah just trying to make sure we're supporting Drake and supporting the football team," Vrabel said. "This is a highly competitive, confident receiver who has produced throughout his career. He's got a play strength to him that you see. He can play physical. Good at the catch point. He's been good in the red zone.

"There's a play style to him that I've always appreciated, and that we want to continue to enhance and make sure he's doing things to help us. His demeanor, his attitude and presence have been great through our conversations."

Even if Diggs is not the same top-tier wideout he was in years past, he's still a huge upgrade for the Patriots at the position.

The last Patriots wide receiver to tally 1,000 yards in a season was Julian Edelman in 2019. Diggs has eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards four times since then. DeMario Douglas has led the Patriots in receiving yards the last two seasons with 561 in 2023 and 621 in 2024.

With the additions of Diggs and Mack Hollins in free agency, plus the likelihood of the Patriots acquiring a wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft, the team's wide receiver depth chart should be much improved next season.

More Patriots coverage

Phil Perry Mar 26

Three reasons why Patriots signing Stefon Diggs was a smart move

Arbella Early Edition 23 hours ago

How much should Stefon Diggs' injury concern Patriots?

New England Patriots Mar 25

Patriots, Stefon Diggs agree to three-year, $69 million contract: Report

This article tagged under:

New England PatriotsMike VrabelStefon Diggs
Share
Dashboard
NBC Boston Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us