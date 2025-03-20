Star WR Stefon Diggs meets with Patriots in Foxboro: Report

The New England Patriots continue to explore the free-agent market as they search for a No. 1 wide receiver.

Veteran wideout Stefon Diggs visited the Patriots in Foxboro on Wednesday, according to Chad Graff of The Athletic. Diggs is arguably the top free-agent receiver available with Tee Higgins, Chris Godwin, Davante Adams, and Cooper Kupp off the board.

Since entering the league with the Minnesota Vikings in 2015, Diggs has been among the NFL's elite wide receivers. His production soared after joining quarterback Josh Allen in Buffalo, where he posted a career-best season in 2020 with a league-leading 127 receptions and 1,535 yards.

Last April, the Bills traded Diggs to the Houston Texans for a 2025 second-round draft pick. However, his debut season in Houston was cut short when he suffered a torn ACL in Week 8, an injury that could sideline him for the start of the 2025 season.

Still, despite turning 32 in November, Diggs offers more upside than any player currently in New England's offense. Young quarterback Drake Maye desperately needs a reliable No. 1 target, and Diggs would give the Patriots' receiver room a much-needed veteran presence.

As of Wednesday, New England's wide receiver depth chart includes Demario Douglas, Kendrick Bourne, Mack Hollins, Ja'Lynn Polk, Kayshon Boutte, and Javon Baker.