McDaniels gives update on Diggs as Patriots WR returns to OTAs

Stefon Diggs is back in Foxboro.

The New England Patriots wide receiver was in attendance for Monday's OTA practice at Gillette Stadium. Diggs did not attend OTAs last week, but he did show up the week before that. These sessions are not mandatory for players, although many of them have shown up.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

Diggs became a topic of discussion last week after a viral video surfaced that showed him on a boat during Memorial Day weekend surrounded by three women with an unidentified pink substance in his possession.

On Friday, 98.5 The Sports Hub's Scott Zolak noted that the Patriots were at least considering the possibility of releasing Diggs, adding: "It's not just the boat. There are some other things that I've heard that put some things in question. Are you all-in here?

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters last week that the video was something the team "was aware of."

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels spoke to reporters before Monday's practice and was asked about Diggs.

"It's a voluntary part of the year, we know that. I don't know if we've ever had perfect attendance at these things in general," McDaniels said. "As a coach, selfishly, you love it when they're all here because you feel you've got them all in the classroom, the field and all the rest of it.

"He's here today, and we're excited to have an opportunity today to work with the guys who are out here and available to us. I know he's staying up on the information and material. There are so many opportunities for us to teach all our guys going forward between the rest of the practices here in the spring, and then going into the summer and the many days we have before we actually kick the ball off in September. I'm not concerned about Stefon in that regard."

The Patriots signed Diggs to a three-year, $69 million contract as a free agent back in March. He suffered a torn ACL in Week 8 of last season while playing for the Houston Texans.

Diggs has been one of the NFL's most productive wide receivers since 2018.