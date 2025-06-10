Diggs addresses boat video, shuts down questions about pink substance

Stefon Diggs spoke with the New England media Tuesday for the first time since his introductory Patriots press conference back in March -- and he came prepared.

The Patriots wide receiver was asked right off the bat about the viral video from Memorial Day weekend that showed him handing an unidentified pink substance to a group of women on a boat.

"Obviously I want to be as candid with you guys as possible," Diggs told reporters after Tuesday's minicamp practice at Gillette Stadium. "I kind of have a thing where I don’t talk about my personal life with people I don’t know personally. I’m pretty sure everyone here are great people, but I keep my personal life personal."

Diggs did admit he had a conversation with Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel about the video and shared that Vrabel gave Diggs the same message he delivered to the media at OTAs in late May.

"I had a conversation with Vrabes, obviously," Diggs said. "I’m gonna echo everything he said. He told me, 'Hoping everybody’s making good decisions.' I had a conversation with people in the building as well.

"So, everything else is everything else. The particulars are all internal.”

When asked directly about that unidentified pink substance, Diggs pleaded the fifth.

"Obviously that’s a conversation that’s happening internally," Diggs replied. "I can’t have too much of a conversation about it. I’ve been in this league 10 years. You can format the question many different ways; I’m obviously going to answer it the same way."

Diggs proceeded to do just that, declining to answer several follow-up questions related to the incident and at one point replying:

"I don’t want to be rude, but I’d hate to repeat myself for the fourth time."

Our Tom E. Curran reported last week that there will be "no tangible fallout" from the now-infamous boat video, and that the possibility of the Patriots releasing Diggs is no longer on the table. And as The MMQB's Albert Breer reported, Diggs "got the message" from Vrabel about how the Patriots want the star wideout to conduct himself going forward.

Based on Diggs' comments Tuesday, he's eager to move past this situation as well. The veteran wideout, who signed a three-year, $69 million contract with New England this offseason, is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered last October but has been able to participate in individual drills while looking sharp.

Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry shares positive updates on Stefon Diggs at mini-camp as he makes his return from a torn ACL.