Could Patriots benefit from latest NFL Draft buzz around Giants?

The New England Patriots face a critical decision with the No. 4 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft -- and their fate rests in part with the New York Giants.

Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter and Penn State pass-rusher Abdul Carter are viewed as the two "blue-chip" prospects in this year's draft class, and if the Cleveland Browns select one at No. 2 overall, the Giants could take the other at No. 3, leaving the Patriots with a difficult choice to make at No. 4.

But what if New York talks itself into a quarterback -- specifically Colorado's Shedeur Sanders -- at No. 3 overall?

That appears to be a real possibility as Thursday's first round nears. Here's what The Ringer's NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay had to say about the Giants' interest in Sanders on his podcast Sunday.

"Don't close the book on Shedeur with the Giants," McShay said. "Something’s going on there. I’m not sure in the last 24 hours, but as of 48 hours ago, there’s still a little push from the personnel department -- that’s Joe Schoen the general manager, his director of scouting, the college director all the scouts.

"I can’t say individually who it is, but apparently someone on that side or multiple people on that side are (saying), 'Let’s really consider Shedeur [at] 3.' There’s a little bit more of a push than expected from the personnel people."

According to McShay, head coach Brian Daboll and the coaching staff are a bit more resistant to taking Sanders at No. 3, while owner John Mara is largely staying out of the debate (for now).

ESPN's Adam Schefter offered similar reporting Monday, noting that "no team has done more work on one player" than the Giants have on Sanders while adding that Colorado's director of on-campus recruiting for the football team is Maileka Slayton, the sister of Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton.

"There is a belief around the league that certain segments of the Giants organization want Sanders more than others," Schefter wrote Monday. "Per sources, Sanders wants to be in a place where he has the full support of an organization, and there are questions about whether the Giants fit into that category."

While Sanders is considered the second-ranked QB prospect in this year's draft behind Miami's Cam Ward, many draft experts don't view him as an elite prospect overall, and believe he should be taken in the middle or late first round.

So, the Giants could draft either Hunter or Carter at No. 3, then trade back into the first round to take Sanders or Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart. But one NFL executive believes that if New York really wants Sanders, it won't risk waiting until later in the first round.

"If they like Shedeur, they're taking him at 3," the executive told Schefter.

There are still solid options for the Patriots at No. 4, such as LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell and Georgia edge rusher Jalon Walker. But Hunter and Carter are both far superior prospects, so New England fans should be rooting for the Giants to convince themselves to draft Sanders on Thursday night.