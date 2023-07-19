Report: Patriots have interest in Jets WR Denzel Mims

The New England Patriots weren't able to sign DeAndre Hopkins, but that doesn't mean they are done searching the market for more depth at wide receiver.

The Patriots have interest in New York Jets wideout Denzel Mims, per Christopher Price of The Boston Globe and Matt Lombardo of Heavy.com.

Per a league source, the Patriots are among the team who have shown interest in WR Denzel Mims. @MattLombardoNFL first on it. — Christopher Price (@cpriceglobe) July 19, 2023

ESPN reported Wednesday that the Jets will put Mims on waivers if they are unable to trade him.

Mims was a 2020 second-round pick by the Jets and he has failed to make much of an impact. He has totaled just 42 receptions for 676 yards and zero touchdowns in three seasons. He tallied only 11 catches for 186 yards in 10 games last year.

If Mims hits waivers or become a free agent, he would be an intriguing low-risk/high reward type of option for New England and other wideout-needy teams. He is a very good blocker and has impressive speed (4.38-second 40-yard dash at the combine).

This touchdown catch from the 2022 preseason was a good example of Mims' potential.

The Patriots have decent depth at wide receiver, but it's unknown if JuJu Smith-Schuster and/or Tyquan Thornton will be healthy and full participants when training camp begins next week. Adding another veteran at the position would be a good move, especially someone like Mims who could be a deep threat with his elite speed.