Patriots reveal jersey numbers for 2025 rookie class

The New England Patriots made 11 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, and on Tuesday, all of those players were assigned jersey numbers for training camp and the upcoming season.

Here's the full list:

RB TreVeyon Henderson : 32

: 32 WR Kyle Williams : 18

: 18 OT Will Campbell : 66

: 66 OT Marcus Bryant : 52

: 52 C Jared Wilson : 58

: 58 DT Joshua Farmer : 92

: 92 LB Bradyn Swinson : 43

: 43 S Craig Woodson : 31

: 31 CB Kobee Minor : 19

: 19 LS Julian Ashby : 47

: 47 K Andres Borregales: 36

What's interesting about these numbers is a few of them were worn by Patriots legends who recently retired.

For example, running back TreVeyon Henderson got No. 32, which was used by three-time Super Bowl champion Devin McCourty for more than a decade. McCourty, who retired after the 2022 season, made a joke on social media about Henderson using his number.

Can’t wait to see real speed in that 32 jersey https://t.co/ICwRrSQmeZ — Devin McCourty (@devinmccourty) May 6, 2025

Wide receiver Kyle Williams will wear No. 18. This was longtime Patriots special teams ace Matthew Slater's number. Slater retired after the 2023 campaign.

Veteran cornerback Jonathan Jones left the Patriots this offseason, and his No. 31 will be worn by rookie safety Craig Woodson.

Patriots first-round pick Will Campbell is wearing No. 66 -- just like he did at LSU.

"It’s just something I started wearing my freshman year in high school. That number has gone with me as I’ve grown as a player and as I continue to grow as a player," Campbell told reporters on April 25, one day after he was drafted. "So, I’m just super thankful that Wes (Schweitzer) was able to let me wear that and that it all just worked out, but yeah, I’m just looking forward to it."

Campbell (LSU), Henderson (Ohio State) and Bryant (Missouri) will all wear their college numbers as rookies.

The Patriots have made a ton of changes to their roster this offseason, so it might take fans a little while to get used to all the new jersey numbers.