Patriots fans will love Gronk's response to Travis Kelce comparisons

As the Kansas City Chiefs eye their third consecutive Super Bowl championship and Travis Kelce continues to move up the NFL's all-time leaderboards, you could understand why Rob Gronkowski might be a little envious of his fellow tight end.

After all, Kelce is still Patrick Mahomes' favorite target in the passing game. In a down season by his standards, Kelce still amassed 97 receptions on 133 targets -- numbers that Gronkowski never reached even at his peak.

Of course, that's because Gronk did far more than catch passes; he was an elite blocker during his nine seasons with the New England Patriots, and the attention he drew in the passing game helped free up his fellow pass-catchers.

But does part of Gronkowski wish he had Kelce's role with the Patriots as a glorified receiver and the clear-cut No. 1 in the passing attack? The retired tight end was asked that question Wednesday on 98.5 The Sports Hub's Zolak & Bertrand and insisted he wouldn't change a thing about his role in New England.

"I've had that thought before, but I just don't think that would work with who I am," Gronkowski said. "I'm a complete tight end. I'm the whole package. I feel like I wanted to be able to block defenders out there and have the running back run behind me through a gapping hole."

Gronkowski also noted the size difference between he and Kelce (he's about 15 pounds heavier than the Chiefs tight end), which helped him thrive as a blocker.

"It's also the way that we're built," Gronk added. "Travis Kelce is built differently than I am. He's built to be in that type of offense and to be that type of player, and to not really be used in the blocking game as much as a guy like myself.

"I'm built at 6-foot-6, 265 (pounds) to be a complete package, be in-line, blocking (defensive) tackles, blocking linebackers, blocking defensive ends, and that was the style of offense I was in as well. And that's the style of football I want to play as well, because I believe the blocking got me open.

"I feel like I wouldn't have as much have had as much success if I was in an offense that was just more spread out, and I wasn't lining (up) in-line as much, because the play-action game is what got me open majority of the time. It got me basically half of my yards as well when Tom (Brady) just faked the hand-off and just dumped it to me."

Gronkowski's blocking prowess makes his receiving production all the more impressive; he finished his NFL career with 621 receptions (10th all-time among NFL tight ends) 9,286 receiving yards (sixth all-time) and 92 touchdown receptions (third all-time). While Kelce ranks above Gronkowski in receptions (1,004) and yards (12,151), he's also seen 439 more targets than Gronk over his 12-year NFL career.

And that's perfectly fine with Gronkowski.

"It's just the way that we're built overall," Gronkowski said. "He fits the scheme that he's in, and I fit the scheme that I was in. So, I'm very satisfied with the style that I played, man, and I would never see myself playing a different style either, ever."

Gronkowski also discussed how the Chiefs stack up to the Patriots' dynasty, his thoughts on newly-hired offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and more. Check out his full interview with Zolak & Bertrand below.