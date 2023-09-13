Gronk has predictable reaction to Brady-to-Jets speculation

It didn't take long after Aaron Rodgers' season-ending Achilles injury for fans to come up with a wild idea for the New York Jets' next quarterback.

Despite retiring for the second time over the offseason, Tom Brady had his name thrown into the conversation as a potential Rodgers replacement. The Internet was promptly filled with photoshopped images of Brady donning a Jets uniform.

The thought of Brady wearing Jets colors is enough to make New England Patriots fans queasy. That includes former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who was repulsed by the image of Brady wearing Green and White.

"Yucky. Poop green. That looks like poop right there," Gronkowski told "Up & Adams" host Kay Adams. "I don't think I could talk to Tom Brady anymore if he goes to the Jets.

"No, no, no. That's not happening. ... Just not the Jets. I played for the Patriots for nine years, we dislike the Jets. That's going to be ingrained in me for life. I don't hate the Jets, we just don't like them, alright? We just don't like them."

“YUCKY. POOP GREEN. That looks like poop right there.”@RobGronkowski says he wouldn’t talk to @TomBrady if he ever went to the Jets 😭



Fortunately for Gronk, Brady-to-New York isn't happening. The Jets "will not be inquiring" about the seven-time Super Bowl champion's availability, and he "made it clear to people close to him" that he's done playing football, per The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

The Jets will still look to add a veteran QB to the mix, but head coach Robert Saleh made it clear that 2021 second overall draft pick Zach Wilson is "the guy" going forward. That's certainly good news for the Patriots, and it completely changes the landscape of the suddenly wide-open AFC East