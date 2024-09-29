Gronk cautions Pats fans who want Maye to replace Brissett

Are you a New England Patriots fan clamoring for Drake Maye to replace Jacoby Brissett at quarterback? Former Pats tight end Rob Gronkowski says to be careful what you wish for.

The Patriots offense struggled mightily again with Brissett under center during Sunday's Week 4 game against the San Francisco 49ers. At halftime, however, Gronk said it's still too early for New England to throw the rookie QB into the fire.

"Patriots fans, I know what you're saying. 'Put Drake Maye in, this offense needs a spark.' But I'm telling you, it will be the same old story with Drake Maye in, if he replaces Jacoby Brissett," Gronkowski said on FOX.

"He'll be getting sacked. The offensive line will be letting guys go through, putting pressure on him. You don't want to ruin his confidence. Wait 'til at least Week 12."

Gronk's argument for sticking with Brissett is a common one. The Patriots offensive line has been a glaring weakness through the first month of the campaign and it makes sense to protect the third overall draft pick. Maye was sacked twice over the final five minutes of the fourth quarter in his brief NFL debut last week.

Still, if Brissett's woes continue, it may be wise for head coach Jerod Mayo to give Maye a shot. According to our Patriots insider Phil Perry, Maye has recently impressed teammates with his development in practice. New England will have to switch to Maye at some point, and it's unlikely the porous offensive line will make any significant strides between now and Week 12.

The QB situation in Foxboro will remain a hot topic heading into Week 5. We can expect Mayo to be peppered with more questions about Maye ahead of next Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.