FOXBORO -- The Patriots are owners of one of the least productive offenses in football. Still, because of the message it would send, Jerod Mayo is considering benching one of his most talented offensive players.

Asked on Wednesday if he had considered starting backup running back Antonio Gibson over Rhamondre Stevenson, who has fumbled four times in four games, Mayo indicated he has.

"That's definitely under consideration," Mayo said. "I've had multiple conversations with Rhamondre. Look, we can't preach that ball security is job security and still have him out there the majority of the time. I think it sends a stronger message to the players that there are certain things that we just can't do to win, especially with the team we have today."

The Patriots understand they are limited in terms of their offensive talent. And it's for that very reason that turnovers seem as though they will be treated as punishable offenses under Mayo, particularly when they are recurring the way they have been with Stevenson.

The fourth-year back has lost fumbles in each of the last two games, including one against the 49ers last weekend on the first play of a Patriots series that immediately gave San Francisco possession in makeable field-goal range. He's put the ball on the ground in every game this season. (The Patriots recovered his fumbles in Weeks 1 and 2.)

As much as the Patriots need offensive playmakers, sitting Stevenson is the right call. If Mayo is determined to set a standard of what's acceptable and what is not while he's the head coach, Stevenson's fumbling issue has essentially taken the decision out of Mayo's hands. No other skill position player in the league has more than two fumbles through four weeks this season.

Mayo might also be considering benching Stevenson because the running back behind him has had a productive September.

Among backs with at least 25 carries, according to NextGen Stats, Gibson ranks first in rush yards after contact per carry, third in rush yards over expected per carry, 10th in yards per carry and 10th in EPA per carry.

Stevenson, meanwhile, ranks behind Gibson in all of those categories. He's eighth in rush yards after contact per carry, 19th in rush yards over expected per carry, 28th in yards per carry and 45th in EPA per carry.