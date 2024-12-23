Will Patriots bench Stevenson after latest fumble? Here is Mayo's response

Rhamondre Stevenson is one of the New England Patriots' best players, and he showed that at times during Sunday's Week 16 game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Stevenson ran for 60 yards on 12 carries (5.0 per attempt), including a 14-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter that put New England up 14-0. The University of Oklahoma product broke multiple tackles on his way to the end zone.

Stevenson also played a key role in the Patriots' disastrous second half, which ultimately led to their 24-21 loss.

The Bills tied the score at 14-14 with a touchdown on their first drive to begin the third quarter. The Patriots got the ball back needing to put together a good drive and take back the lead. Instead, Stevenson fumbled, allowing the Bills to get the ball at the Patriots' 42-yard line. Buffalo kicked a field goal on its ensuing offensive possession to take a 17-14 advantage.

It was Stevenson's seventh fumble of the season, which leads all non-quarterbacks in the NFL. He has lost three of those fumbles.

Stevenson also was part of another fumble in the fourth quarter that resulted in a Bills defensive touchdown. Rookie quarterback Drake Maye was credited with the fumble, but Stevenson didn't exactly do a great job on the play.

Ball security isn't a new problem for Stevenson. He was benched earlier this season after fumbling against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4. Antonio Gibson started over Stevenson at running back to begin the Week 5 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Could we see a similar scenario unfold going into Saturday's Week 17 showdown versus the Los Angeles Chargers?

"Look, I think everyone understands how important the football is," Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo told reporters Monday morning when asked about the possibility of benching Stevenson. "We're a team that we just can't turn the ball over. I don't think any team can really afford to turn the ball over.

"I thought (Gibson), when he got in there, did a great job. Look, we had to go back and talk about it as a staff, but it's definitely still a possibility. Look, I will say this: we all in this building stand behind Rhamondre and the things that he does. He does a lot of good things. Unfortunately, right now, the ball's just on the ground too much."

Gibson has been a sneaky good player for the Patriots this season, but he hasn't gotten a ton of opportunities. His ability to catch the football out of the backfield is valuable, and he does a good job of finding open running lanes, too. Giving him a larger role in the offense makes a lot of sense.

The Patriots also shouldn't give up on Stevenson. He's a very talented player. But ball security is job security, and he has proven to be untrustworthy in this area throughout his career. The Patriots don't have a high-powered offense. They aren't built to overcome multiple turnovers and still score enough points to beat quality opponents like the Bills.

With such a small margin for error, the Patriots can ill-afford to put the ball on the ground. If these issues continue on Saturday against a physical, well-coached Chargers defense, the Patriots' losing streak will likely extend to six games.